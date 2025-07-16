BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
‘Police highhandedness’: Journalists boycott Senate coverage

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published July 16, 2025 Updated July 16, 2025 07:37am

ISLAMABAD: Journalists boycotted the coverage of the Senate, on the maiden day of its 352nd session on Tuesday, in protest to alleged police brutality against two journalists in Rawalpindi.

In this connection, the media persons staged a walkout from the Senate press gallery soon after the House’s proceedings began in the afternoon.

Senators including Irfan Siddiqui and Nasir Mehmood from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), and Faisal Rahman from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) met the boycotting journalists in the press lounge of the Parliament House, urging the reporters to end their protest.

The media persons conveyed to the lawmakers that two journalists were subjected to brutality and unlawful detention by the officials of New Town Police Station in Rawalpindi in a recent instance. The reporters demanded strict action against the officials concerned at the said police station.

Siddiqui from PML-N assured the protesting journalists that the matter would be taken up on the floor of the Senate, and the government would be asked to initiate action, accordingly.

Later, speaking at the Senate session, Siddiqui said the detention of journalists by the police was against the freedom of press, and the rule of law. He suggested that the matter be referred to the Senate Standing Committee on Interior.

Presiding over the Senate meeting, Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani referred this issue to the said standing committee.

Responding to this matter, State Interior Minister Talal Chaudhry said the issue concerns Punjab government. “Still, the federal government would try to resolve this issue soon.”

The state minister requested the chairman Senate to be given two to three days to resolve the matter, saying the issue can be referred to the Senate standing committee concerned if not resolved within this time period.

However, Gilani rejected this request and assigned the matter to the Senate interior panel.

The Senate session was adjourned till Friday.

