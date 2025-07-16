Alleged mistreatment of IK: Adiala Jail authorities refute claims

ISLAMABAD: Adiala Jail authorities on Tuesday refuted claims regarding the alleged mistreatment of incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, asserting that he is being provided all facilities in line with “B-Class” jail rules.

According to an official statement issued by the Adiala Jail superintendent that PTI founding chairman, currently incarcerated at Adiala Jial is being provided all facilities in accordance with the legal provisions of “B-Class” imprisonment. The facilities include food, healthcare, access to books and newspapers, physical exercise, and walking facilities, it says.

The statement says that Khan has been held in a seven-cell complex, which includes an open courtyard for walking. The PTI founding chairman has access to an exercise bicycle, LED TV, newspapers, and books of his choice, it says, adding that these amenities are not available to other inmates in B-Class.

According to the jail administration, a dedicated inmate cook has been provided to prepare his meals, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner, exactly as per his preference. Moreover, the PTI founder is provided full access to exercise and walking facilities, it says, adding that Khan exercises for two hours daily in the open courtyard.

The statement says that the jail administration is fulfilling its responsibilities regarding his protection, security, and health in full accordance with jail rules, regulations, and the government-prescribed B-Class privileges. The jail administration’s appointed doctors examine Khan three times regularly, it says, adding that all his vitals are monitored, and during the past two weeks of medical examinations, no illness or medical condition has been reported. Khan is completely healthy, and his vital signs are all within the normal range, it says.

It says that since his [Khan] incarceration, the PTI founder has posted 413 tweets through his social media account, through which he has issued directions to his party workers regarding key political activities in the country. These included the 2024 general elections, the Sambrial by-election, PTI’s protest on 26th November 2024, negotiations with the government, and the party’s stance on the 26th constitutional amendment, it says.

The statement says that in less than the past 12 months (from August 2024 till now) the PTI founder’s statements have made headlines on 145 significant occasions.

Moreover, since 2024, he has been remained in contact with 10 international media outlets, including The Telegraph, Reuters, ITV, WSJ News, Fox News, and others. On a daily basis, during court hearings conducted inside the jail, he has had direct interaction with mainstream media reporters and journalists from national newspapers and TV channels, it says.

According to Adiala superintendent, over the past three months, 66 individuals — including PTI political leaders, family members, and legal representatives — have visited him.

