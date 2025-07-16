BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
BOP 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
CNERGY 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
CPHL 84.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.7%)
DCL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.03%)
DGKC 170.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.11%)
FCCL 46.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.46%)
FFL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.13%)
GCIL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.06%)
HUBC 145.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.49%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
KOSM 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.15%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
MLCF 84.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
NBP 126.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
PAEL 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.38%)
PIAHCLA 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.68%)
POWER 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PPL 165.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-1.95%)
PREMA 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.15%)
PRL 32.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.99%)
PTC 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.37%)
SNGP 116.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.7%)
SSGC 44.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.49%)
TELE 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.66%)
TPLP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.66%)
TREET 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.51%)
TRG 56.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-2.2%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,779 Decreased By -75.9 (-0.55%)
BR30 39,619 Decreased By -569.5 (-1.42%)
KSE100 135,940 Decreased By -562.7 (-0.41%)
KSE30 41,374 Decreased By -178.9 (-0.43%)
Markets Print 2025-07-16

China stocks wobble after GDP data while HK gains on tech rally

Reuters Published 16 Jul, 2025 05:47am

HONG KONG: China stocks struggled for direction on Tuesday as the second quarter economic growth slowed, while a tech rally boosted Hong Kong shares, thanks to Nvidia’s resumption of chip sales to China.

At the close, China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index was flat, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng climbed 1.6%. Tech giants listed in Hong Kong jumped 2.8%. Data showed China’s gross domestic product grew 5.2% in the April-June quarter from a year earlier, slowing from 5.4% in the first quarter, but just beating analysts’ consensus expectations of a 5.1% rise in a Reuters poll.

Analysts said the US-China trade truce and strong exports helped the world’s No.2 economy avoid a sharp slowdown. Meanwhile, the property downturn remained a drag on overall growth, with investment in the sector falling 11.2% year-on-year in the first six months. In June, China’s new home prices fell at the fastest monthly pace in eight months, highlighting the weak demand. CSI 300 real estate dropped more than 1%, among the worst performers in mainland A-shares. The market didn’t move much as there are offsetting data, said Kai Wang, Asia equity market strategist, Morningstar.

“For the bad news, consumption sales and housing prices, two key areas that required improvement, did not really show us any significant improvement,” Wang said.

However, US tariffs have not affected China’s overall economy as feared thanks to resilient export data, he added. Meanwhile, the news that Nvidia will resume sales of its H20 artificial intelligence chip to China lifted cloud computing, 5G communications stocks.

In Hong Kong, internet giants jumped, with Alibaba and Tencent gaining 7% and 4%, respectively.

