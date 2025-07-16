BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
BOP 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
CNERGY 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
CPHL 84.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.7%)
DCL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.03%)
DGKC 170.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.11%)
FCCL 46.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.46%)
FFL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.13%)
GCIL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.06%)
HUBC 145.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.49%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
KOSM 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.15%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
MLCF 84.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
NBP 126.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
PAEL 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.38%)
PIAHCLA 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.68%)
POWER 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PPL 165.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-1.95%)
PREMA 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.15%)
PRL 32.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.99%)
PTC 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.37%)
SNGP 116.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.7%)
SSGC 44.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.49%)
TELE 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.66%)
TPLP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.66%)
TREET 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.51%)
TRG 56.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-2.2%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,779 Decreased By -75.9 (-0.55%)
BR30 39,619 Decreased By -569.5 (-1.42%)
KSE100 135,940 Decreased By -562.7 (-0.41%)
KSE30 41,374 Decreased By -178.9 (-0.43%)
Jul 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-16

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 16 Jul, 2025 05:47am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (July 15, 2025) 

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan           14-07-2025
                  Shalamar       Oil            National Ship
B-2               M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan           13-07-2025
                  Shrgodha       Oil            National Ship
B-1               Niseko         Disc Base      Gac Pakistan       14-07-2025
                  Galaxy         Oil
B-6/B-7           Gfs            Disc /Load     Eastwind Sip       14-07-2025
                  Prime          Clinkers       Company
B-16/B-17         Ibi            Disc General   Nyk Lines          14-07-2025
                                 Cargo          Pakistan
Nmb-2             Al             Load           Noor               24-06-2025
                  Sulaiman       Rice           Sons
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-25              Chiron 7       Disc.          Eastwind Sip       12-07-2025
                                 Chemical       Company
B-25/B-24         La             Load           Ocean              09-07-2025
                  Stella         Cement         Services
B-26/B-27         Wan            Dis./Load      Riazeda            14-07-2025
                  Hai 626        Containers
B-29/B-30         X-Press        Dis./Load      X-Press Feeders
                  Kohima         Containers     Sip Agency Pak     13-07-2205
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-1            Zhong Gu       Dis./Load      Sharaf Shipping    13-07-2025
                  Hang Zhou      Containers     Agency
Sapt-3            X-Press        Dis./Load      X-press Feeders    14-07-2025
                  Barsey         Containers     Sip Agency Pak
Sapt-4            Msc            Dis./Load      Msc Agency         14-07-2025
                  Tawishi vi     Containers     Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Niseko
Galaxy            15-07-2025     Disc Base Oil                   Gac Pakistan
Gfs Prime         15-07-2025     Disc /Load Clinkers             Eastwind Sip
                                                                      Company
MscTvvishi Vi     15-07-2025     Dis /Load Containers              Msc Agency
                                                                     Pakistan
Ibi               15-07-2025     Disc  General             Nyk Lines Pakistan
                                 Cargo
X-Press           15-07-2025     Dis./Load                    X-Press Feeders
Kohima                           Containers                    Sip Agency Pak
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Minerva Lydi      15-07-2025     L/46000 Hsfo                   Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Sereno            15-07-2025     D/25000 Mogas                  Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
KmtcChennal       15-07-2025     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                     Agencies
Oocl Jakarta      15-07-2025     D/L Container                  OOCL PAKISTAN
Interasia Amplify 15-07-2025     D/L Container                Rahmat Shipping
Vtc Dragon        15-07-2025     D/L Container               Sirius Logistics
                                                                     Pakistan
Ginga Tiger       16-07-2025     L/15000 Cement                  Gac Pakistan
Gina Saker        16-07-2025     D/3500 Bases Oil               Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Caribbean 1       16-07-2025     L/2000 Ethanol             Eastwind Shipping
                                                                      Company
Al Hadbaa         16-07-2025     D/L Container                 Crystal Global
                                                                     Shipping
Hmm Promise       16-07-2025     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                     Agencies
UaflLibferty      16-07-2025     D/L Container                         Golden
                                                               Shipping Lines
One Reliability   16-07-2025     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                             Express Pakistan
Da Tong Yun       16-07-2025     L/13500 Mill Scale               Crystal Sea
                                                                     Services
Cl Contigo        16-07-2025     L/38722, Talc                 Swift Shipping
                                  Powder
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Tanja             15-07-2025     Container Ship                             -
Southern Robin    15-07-2025     Tanker                                     -
Hmm Tacoma        15-07-2025     Container Ship                             -
Xin Hang Zhou     15-07-2025     Container Ship                             -
Star Cleo         15-07-2025     Clinkers                                   -
Pacific Martina   15-07-2025     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Nil
MW-2              Amelie         Cement         Ever          July 12th, 2025
                                                Green
MW-4              Nord Utopia    Coal           Ocean         July 13th, 2025
                                                World
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Rome           Coal           Alpine        July 14th, 2025
                  Trader
PIBT              ND             Coal           Ocean         July 11th, 2025
                  Aristeia                      World
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Tanja          Container      GAC           July 14th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Kumasi         Container      MSC           July 14th, 2025
                                                PAK
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Sereno         Mogas          Alpine        July 13th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Kedros         Soya Bean      Alpine        July 11th, 2025
                                 Seed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Horizon-1      LPG            M             July 14th, 2025
                                               International
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              Gas Emerald    LPG            Alpine        July 14th, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent     Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Kumasi            Container      MSC PAK                      July 15th, 2025
Tanja             Container      GAC                                     -do-
Gas Emerald       LPG            Alpine                                  -do-
Sereno            Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
Horizon-1         LPG            M International                         -do-
ND Aristeia       Coal           Ocean World                             -do-
=============================================================================
OuterAnchorage
=============================================================================
Ullswater         LPG            Universal Ship               July 15th, 2025
Jin Wang Lin      Iron Ore       Gear Bulk                               -do-
Fuwairit          LNG            GSA                                     -do-
Flora Maris       Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
Kim Oldendorff    SOya Bean      Ocean Service             Waiting for Berths
Star Stockholm    Coal           GAC                                     -do-
Akij Noble        Coal           GAC                                     -do-
ST Cergue         Coal           Ocean World                             -do-
Karadeniz-S       Coal           Trade to Shore                          -do-
ASL Ixos          Coal           East Wind                               -do-
Iliana            Coal           GSA                                     -do-
Sand Piper        Coal           Ocean World                             -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
GFS Prime         Container      GAC                          July 15th, 2025
MSC Falcon-III    Container      MSC PAK                      July 16th, 2025
Gorton            Container      GAC                                     -do-
CMA CGM Verdi     Container      CMA CGM PAK                             -do-
Hansa Africa      Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shipping Intelligence Karachi Shipping Intelligence report

Comments

200 characters

Shipping Intelligence

Business community stands divided over strike call

JICA sending team for economic assessment

Industrial power tariff: Power Div, APTMA at odds over cross-subsidy calculation

Payments to Chinese IPPs: PQEPC seeks help of Aurangzeb

Dar terms US, Israeli strikes on Iran unacceptable for SCO states

Dar meets Xi, conveys ‘warm greetings’

TCP cuts volume sought in sugar tender to 50,000MT

PTI opposes sugar import move

FBR empowers DCs, ACs to raid, seize illegal cigarettes

Various LEAs: FBR extends anti-smuggling powers up to June 30 2026

Read more stories