KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (July 15, 2025)

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan 14-07-2025 Shalamar Oil National Ship B-2 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan 13-07-2025 Shrgodha Oil National Ship B-1 Niseko Disc Base Gac Pakistan 14-07-2025 Galaxy Oil B-6/B-7 Gfs Disc /Load Eastwind Sip 14-07-2025 Prime Clinkers Company B-16/B-17 Ibi Disc General Nyk Lines 14-07-2025 Cargo Pakistan Nmb-2 Al Load Noor 24-06-2025 Sulaiman Rice Sons ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-25 Chiron 7 Disc. Eastwind Sip 12-07-2025 Chemical Company B-25/B-24 La Load Ocean 09-07-2025 Stella Cement Services B-26/B-27 Wan Dis./Load Riazeda 14-07-2025 Hai 626 Containers B-29/B-30 X-Press Dis./Load X-Press Feeders Kohima Containers Sip Agency Pak 13-07-2205 ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-1 Zhong Gu Dis./Load Sharaf Shipping 13-07-2025 Hang Zhou Containers Agency Sapt-3 X-Press Dis./Load X-press Feeders 14-07-2025 Barsey Containers Sip Agency Pak Sapt-4 Msc Dis./Load Msc Agency 14-07-2025 Tawishi vi Containers Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Niseko Galaxy 15-07-2025 Disc Base Oil Gac Pakistan Gfs Prime 15-07-2025 Disc /Load Clinkers Eastwind Sip Company MscTvvishi Vi 15-07-2025 Dis /Load Containers Msc Agency Pakistan Ibi 15-07-2025 Disc General Nyk Lines Pakistan Cargo X-Press 15-07-2025 Dis./Load X-Press Feeders Kohima Containers Sip Agency Pak ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Minerva Lydi 15-07-2025 L/46000 Hsfo Alpine Marine Services Sereno 15-07-2025 D/25000 Mogas Alpine Marine Services KmtcChennal 15-07-2025 D/L Container United Marine Agencies Oocl Jakarta 15-07-2025 D/L Container OOCL PAKISTAN Interasia Amplify 15-07-2025 D/L Container Rahmat Shipping Vtc Dragon 15-07-2025 D/L Container Sirius Logistics Pakistan Ginga Tiger 16-07-2025 L/15000 Cement Gac Pakistan Gina Saker 16-07-2025 D/3500 Bases Oil Alpine Marine Services Caribbean 1 16-07-2025 L/2000 Ethanol Eastwind Shipping Company Al Hadbaa 16-07-2025 D/L Container Crystal Global Shipping Hmm Promise 16-07-2025 D/L Container United Marine Agencies UaflLibferty 16-07-2025 D/L Container Golden Shipping Lines One Reliability 16-07-2025 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Pakistan Da Tong Yun 16-07-2025 L/13500 Mill Scale Crystal Sea Services Cl Contigo 16-07-2025 L/38722, Talc Swift Shipping Powder ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Tanja 15-07-2025 Container Ship - Southern Robin 15-07-2025 Tanker - Hmm Tacoma 15-07-2025 Container Ship - Xin Hang Zhou 15-07-2025 Container Ship - Star Cleo 15-07-2025 Clinkers - Pacific Martina 15-07-2025 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Nil MW-2 Amelie Cement Ever July 12th, 2025 Green MW-4 Nord Utopia Coal Ocean July 13th, 2025 World ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Rome Coal Alpine July 14th, 2025 Trader PIBT ND Coal Ocean July 11th, 2025 Aristeia World ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Tanja Container GAC July 14th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Kumasi Container MSC July 14th, 2025 PAK ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Sereno Mogas Alpine July 13th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Kedros Soya Bean Alpine July 11th, 2025 Seed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Horizon-1 LPG M July 14th, 2025 International ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Gas Emerald LPG Alpine July 14th, 2025 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Kumasi Container MSC PAK July 15th, 2025 Tanja Container GAC -do- Gas Emerald LPG Alpine -do- Sereno Mogas Alpine -do- Horizon-1 LPG M International -do- ND Aristeia Coal Ocean World -do- ============================================================================= OuterAnchorage ============================================================================= Ullswater LPG Universal Ship July 15th, 2025 Jin Wang Lin Iron Ore Gear Bulk -do- Fuwairit LNG GSA -do- Flora Maris Mogas Alpine -do- Kim Oldendorff SOya Bean Ocean Service Waiting for Berths Star Stockholm Coal GAC -do- Akij Noble Coal GAC -do- ST Cergue Coal Ocean World -do- Karadeniz-S Coal Trade to Shore -do- ASL Ixos Coal East Wind -do- Iliana Coal GSA -do- Sand Piper Coal Ocean World -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= GFS Prime Container GAC July 15th, 2025 MSC Falcon-III Container MSC PAK July 16th, 2025 Gorton Container GAC -do- CMA CGM Verdi Container CMA CGM PAK -do- Hansa Africa Container GAC -do- =============================================================================

