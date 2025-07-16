KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (July 15, 2025)
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan 14-07-2025
Shalamar Oil National Ship
B-2 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan 13-07-2025
Shrgodha Oil National Ship
B-1 Niseko Disc Base Gac Pakistan 14-07-2025
Galaxy Oil
B-6/B-7 Gfs Disc /Load Eastwind Sip 14-07-2025
Prime Clinkers Company
B-16/B-17 Ibi Disc General Nyk Lines 14-07-2025
Cargo Pakistan
Nmb-2 Al Load Noor 24-06-2025
Sulaiman Rice Sons
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-25 Chiron 7 Disc. Eastwind Sip 12-07-2025
Chemical Company
B-25/B-24 La Load Ocean 09-07-2025
Stella Cement Services
B-26/B-27 Wan Dis./Load Riazeda 14-07-2025
Hai 626 Containers
B-29/B-30 X-Press Dis./Load X-Press Feeders
Kohima Containers Sip Agency Pak 13-07-2205
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-1 Zhong Gu Dis./Load Sharaf Shipping 13-07-2025
Hang Zhou Containers Agency
Sapt-3 X-Press Dis./Load X-press Feeders 14-07-2025
Barsey Containers Sip Agency Pak
Sapt-4 Msc Dis./Load Msc Agency 14-07-2025
Tawishi vi Containers Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Niseko
Galaxy 15-07-2025 Disc Base Oil Gac Pakistan
Gfs Prime 15-07-2025 Disc /Load Clinkers Eastwind Sip
Company
MscTvvishi Vi 15-07-2025 Dis /Load Containers Msc Agency
Pakistan
Ibi 15-07-2025 Disc General Nyk Lines Pakistan
Cargo
X-Press 15-07-2025 Dis./Load X-Press Feeders
Kohima Containers Sip Agency Pak
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Minerva Lydi 15-07-2025 L/46000 Hsfo Alpine Marine
Services
Sereno 15-07-2025 D/25000 Mogas Alpine Marine
Services
KmtcChennal 15-07-2025 D/L Container United Marine
Agencies
Oocl Jakarta 15-07-2025 D/L Container OOCL PAKISTAN
Interasia Amplify 15-07-2025 D/L Container Rahmat Shipping
Vtc Dragon 15-07-2025 D/L Container Sirius Logistics
Pakistan
Ginga Tiger 16-07-2025 L/15000 Cement Gac Pakistan
Gina Saker 16-07-2025 D/3500 Bases Oil Alpine Marine
Services
Caribbean 1 16-07-2025 L/2000 Ethanol Eastwind Shipping
Company
Al Hadbaa 16-07-2025 D/L Container Crystal Global
Shipping
Hmm Promise 16-07-2025 D/L Container United Marine
Agencies
UaflLibferty 16-07-2025 D/L Container Golden
Shipping Lines
One Reliability 16-07-2025 D/L Container Ocean Network
Express Pakistan
Da Tong Yun 16-07-2025 L/13500 Mill Scale Crystal Sea
Services
Cl Contigo 16-07-2025 L/38722, Talc Swift Shipping
Powder
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Tanja 15-07-2025 Container Ship -
Southern Robin 15-07-2025 Tanker -
Hmm Tacoma 15-07-2025 Container Ship -
Xin Hang Zhou 15-07-2025 Container Ship -
Star Cleo 15-07-2025 Clinkers -
Pacific Martina 15-07-2025 Tanker -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Nil
MW-2 Amelie Cement Ever July 12th, 2025
Green
MW-4 Nord Utopia Coal Ocean July 13th, 2025
World
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Rome Coal Alpine July 14th, 2025
Trader
PIBT ND Coal Ocean July 11th, 2025
Aristeia World
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Tanja Container GAC July 14th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Kumasi Container MSC July 14th, 2025
PAK
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Sereno Mogas Alpine July 13th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Kedros Soya Bean Alpine July 11th, 2025
Seed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Horizon-1 LPG M July 14th, 2025
International
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Gas Emerald LPG Alpine July 14th, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Kumasi Container MSC PAK July 15th, 2025
Tanja Container GAC -do-
Gas Emerald LPG Alpine -do-
Sereno Mogas Alpine -do-
Horizon-1 LPG M International -do-
ND Aristeia Coal Ocean World -do-
=============================================================================
OuterAnchorage
=============================================================================
Ullswater LPG Universal Ship July 15th, 2025
Jin Wang Lin Iron Ore Gear Bulk -do-
Fuwairit LNG GSA -do-
Flora Maris Mogas Alpine -do-
Kim Oldendorff SOya Bean Ocean Service Waiting for Berths
Star Stockholm Coal GAC -do-
Akij Noble Coal GAC -do-
ST Cergue Coal Ocean World -do-
Karadeniz-S Coal Trade to Shore -do-
ASL Ixos Coal East Wind -do-
Iliana Coal GSA -do-
Sand Piper Coal Ocean World -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
GFS Prime Container GAC July 15th, 2025
MSC Falcon-III Container MSC PAK July 16th, 2025
Gorton Container GAC -do-
CMA CGM Verdi Container CMA CGM PAK -do-
Hansa Africa Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments