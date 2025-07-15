Israel not yet fully implementing Gaza aid agreement, EU says

BRUSSELS: Israel has taken some positive steps but is not yet fully implementing an agreement with the European Union to increase humanitarian aid supplies in Gaza, EU aid chief Hadja Lahbib said on Tuesday.

“We have (seen) some positive developments. It’s true that we have trucks that are able to enter, but we don’t know exactly how many. And what is clear is that the agreement is not fully implemented,” she told reporters ahead of a meeting EU foreign ministers in Brussels.