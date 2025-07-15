Heavy rains: Hyderabad administration put on alert

HYDERABAD: Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abedin has directed all district officers and staff to remain on high alert as heavy rains and strong winds are expected to lash the city and surrounding areas throughout the day and until July 18.

He said pumping machinery and generators must remain fully functional with abundant fuel supply to deal with potential flooding.

However, HESCO (Hyderabad Electric Supply Company) has warned that power restoration may take time in case of outages, urging citizens to prepare accordingly.

All relevant officers and staff are asked to remain present at their designated sites and maintain extreme vigilance.

The DC has instructed municipal authorities to ensure that drainage systems are clear and emergency response teams are on standby. Residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy downpours, stay away from weak structures and electric poles, and report any emergencies to the local administration immediately.

The alert was issued as meteorological authorities predicted intense monsoon activity over the next few days, raising concerns of urban flooding and infrastructure damage.

Last year’s devastating floods had exposed vulnerabilities in the city’s drainage and power systems, prompting authorities to take pre-emptive measures this time.

All departments must ensure maximum preparedness. No negligence will be tolerated, warned DC Zain-ul-Abedin, emphasizing that real-time monitoring will be conducted to assess the situation.

