Pakistan Print 2025-07-15

LUMS celebrates Class of 2025

Published July 15, 2025

LAHORE: LUMS commemorated the achievements of its graduating Class of 2025 through a series of memorable ceremonies held over two days.

Degrees were conferred upon over 1,400 graduates across the University’s five schools, celebrating the excellence and hard work of both undergraduate and graduate students. They were joined by their families, friends, and faculty as they marked this major milestone.

The convocation was graced by prominent members of the University’s leadership, including Pro Chancellor Abdul Razak Dawood, Vice Chancellor Dr Ali Cheema, members of the Board of Trustees, Deans, and distinguished faculty members. Together, they honoured the academic accomplishments of the students and paid tribute to their perseverance and dedication.

