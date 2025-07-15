Floods in Koh-e-Sulaiman: CM directs administration to remain alert

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the DG Khan administration and relevant stakeholders to remain alert in view of dangers of flood in the rivers and canals of Koh-e-Sulaiman.

She directed to ensure drainage of water accumulated due to rainfall in Rajanpur and other areas. She directed to carry out relief operations in the flood-affected areas due to flood torrent in the Taunsa areas.

The Chief Minister directed to expedite relief activity measures so as to ensure timely drainage of water in all the low-lying areas. She directed the administration to promptly redress all the problems being faced by the people of Dera Ghazi Khan and other areas due to torrential rainfall.

She highlighted, “The people especially children and women, are facing enormous difficulties due to accumulation and standing of rainwater in the flood-affected areas.” She asserted, “The drainage process of water should be accomplished at the earliest under any circumstance.”

