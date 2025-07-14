BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-14

Kashmiri support: President, PM reaffirm diplomatic support

INP Published 14 Jul, 2025 05:42am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have reiterated Pakistan’s political, moral, and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people until they are granted right to self-determination as per the

Relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and their aspirations.

In their separate messages on the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs’ Day being observed today, they said the day serves as a reminder of the inherited resilience, resistance against brutal forces, and unwavering determination of Kashmiris for their freedom.

President Asif Ali Zardar lauded unwavering courage, determination, and sacrifices of the Kashmiri people, who have resisted Indian occupation for decades and continue their struggle for self-determination.

He urged the international community and human rights organizations to take immediate notice of the Indian state terrorism and grave human rights abuses in the occupied territory.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his message said the people of Kashmir have been, and continue to, sacrifice their lives in pursuit of their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination.

