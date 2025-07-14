BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.6%)
DCL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.25%)
DGKC 170.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.16%)
FCCL 46.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GCIL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.43%)
HUBC 144.18 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.6%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.95%)
MLCF 84.73 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.79%)
NBP 121.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.46%)
PAEL 43.46 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.03%)
PIAHCLA 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 169.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PREMA 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
PRL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.34%)
SNGP 119.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.28%)
SSGC 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
TRG 58.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,631 Increased By 52 (0.38%)
BR30 39,851 Increased By 184.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
Jul 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-14

Goethe-Institut, MatrixFit host ‘StrongHer’ symposium

Recorder Report Published 14 Jul, 2025 05:42am

KARACHI: The Goethe-Institut Pakistan, in collaboration with MatrixFit Pakistan hosted ‘StrongHer’ — an ‘active symposium’ celebrating women’s strength, wellbeing, and community — at a local hotel here.

The event drew together a diverse crowd of working professionals, students, parents, fitness enthusiasts, and athletes for an experience that was as energising as it was inspiring. The event comprised of three keynote addresses, a panel discussion, and concluded with a community workout session.

The evening opened with keynote addresses from three remarkable women. Christina Hering, a two-time Olympian and 15-time German champion, urged the majority-female audience to “dream big, and work hard”. She reflected on discipline, performance, and identity in elite sport.

Yasmin Hyder, CEO of New World Concepts and pioneer in women’s entrepreneurship, spoke about inclusive leadership and her “journey from sports to the boardroom”. Mintra Tilly, Director of Sport at HYROX – described as the ‘World Series of Fitness Racing’ – pointed out that respect is not given but negotiated, in the fitness world which is often a male dominated space. “Sport allows women to reclaim autonomy over their bodies,” she added.

The panel which delved into the complex relationships women sometimes have with strength, health and self-worth was moderated by Sarah Munir, CEO, journalist, and entrepreneur. The conversation explored healing, body image, community-care, and competence through mental and physical resilience.

Panellists included pioneering Pakistani mountaineer Samina Baig, trauma-informed life coach Saman Ghani Khan, human resources and mentoring export Beenish Kajani, wellness expert and yoga instructor Amafah Mubashir, and visionary leader from the Pakistani fashion industry Parishae Adnan.

The event closed with an invigorating community workout session, reinforcing StrongHer’s core message: that strength is not just physical, but also emotional, social, and collective. Upto fifty participants from amongst the speakers and guests assembled into teams of four, taking laps around the hall, followed by performing exercises in a circuit format with the non-participating audience heartily cheering them on. Participants left feeling recharged and connected a reminder that empowerment begins in the body but resonates far beyond it.

Also in attendance were Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany, Dr. Rüdiger Lotz, Director of Goeth-Institute Pakistan, Andreas Schiekofer, Bilal Tariq, founder of MatrixFit Pakistan and the first Pakistani man to have competed in the international CrossFit Games.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

MatrixFit Goethe Institut Pakistan StrongHer

Comments

200 characters

Goethe-Institut, MatrixFit host ‘StrongHer’ symposium

FBR begins regulating input tax adjustment limits from July 1

Property deals: FBR seeks ‘fair market value’ disclosure from July 1

IMF reaffirms support to reform agenda

ADB-funded CAREC project: NHA rejects irregularity claims

July 19 strike call: Govt invites trade leaders for talks

FBR to suspend terminals, dry ports lacking infrastructure, IT compliance

FBR refuses to share info about ADRCs cases

KP CM terms protest drive ‘do or die’ effort

Indian water aggression: National policy being formed: Ahsan

No US pressure to recognise Israel, says Pak envoy

Read more stories