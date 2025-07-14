Goethe-Institut, MatrixFit host ‘StrongHer’ symposium

KARACHI: The Goethe-Institut Pakistan, in collaboration with MatrixFit Pakistan hosted ‘StrongHer’ — an ‘active symposium’ celebrating women’s strength, wellbeing, and community — at a local hotel here.

The event drew together a diverse crowd of working professionals, students, parents, fitness enthusiasts, and athletes for an experience that was as energising as it was inspiring. The event comprised of three keynote addresses, a panel discussion, and concluded with a community workout session.

The evening opened with keynote addresses from three remarkable women. Christina Hering, a two-time Olympian and 15-time German champion, urged the majority-female audience to “dream big, and work hard”. She reflected on discipline, performance, and identity in elite sport.

Yasmin Hyder, CEO of New World Concepts and pioneer in women’s entrepreneurship, spoke about inclusive leadership and her “journey from sports to the boardroom”. Mintra Tilly, Director of Sport at HYROX – described as the ‘World Series of Fitness Racing’ – pointed out that respect is not given but negotiated, in the fitness world which is often a male dominated space. “Sport allows women to reclaim autonomy over their bodies,” she added.

The panel which delved into the complex relationships women sometimes have with strength, health and self-worth was moderated by Sarah Munir, CEO, journalist, and entrepreneur. The conversation explored healing, body image, community-care, and competence through mental and physical resilience.

Panellists included pioneering Pakistani mountaineer Samina Baig, trauma-informed life coach Saman Ghani Khan, human resources and mentoring export Beenish Kajani, wellness expert and yoga instructor Amafah Mubashir, and visionary leader from the Pakistani fashion industry Parishae Adnan.

The event closed with an invigorating community workout session, reinforcing StrongHer’s core message: that strength is not just physical, but also emotional, social, and collective. Upto fifty participants from amongst the speakers and guests assembled into teams of four, taking laps around the hall, followed by performing exercises in a circuit format with the non-participating audience heartily cheering them on. Participants left feeling recharged and connected a reminder that empowerment begins in the body but resonates far beyond it.

Also in attendance were Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany, Dr. Rüdiger Lotz, Director of Goeth-Institute Pakistan, Andreas Schiekofer, Bilal Tariq, founder of MatrixFit Pakistan and the first Pakistani man to have competed in the international CrossFit Games.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025