IFASA organises swimming competition

ISLAMABAD: Children from educational institutions of Islamabad participated in different age categories in freestyle swimming competition. Boys from Headstart School Islamabad outperformed the others. Rohaan Rashid won Gold Medal in under-10 category, while, Abdul Moiz Burki won Gold Medal in Under-16 category. Another silver medal was backed by Hassaan Rashid in Under-14 Category. Top three position holders in each category were awarded medals and certificates.

Swimming is very healthy activity and IFASA must be credited for promoting swimming among young children and organising such a wonderful competition.

