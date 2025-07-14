JI questions ruling parties over unfulfilled promises

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has reminded the ruling coalition of their lofty pre-election promises of providing free electricity and subsidized petrol to public. He questioned why, even after spending over a year and a half in power, these pledges remain unfulfilled.

In a post on social media platform X, Rehman shared video clips from the 2024 general election campaign, in which leaders of the PML-N, PPP, and other government allies promised relief to the public. The videos feature PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, his sister Asifa Bhutto Zardari, and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz making public commitments to provide up to 300 and 200 units of free electricity if elected. Similarly, Federal Minister Aleem Khan is seen pledging to slash petrol prices by half and provide free electricity during a public rally.

“Where have those promises gone?” asked the JI leader. “Today, record-high electricity costs have brought the economy to a standstill and made life unbearable for the people. The only beneficiaries are the ruling elite and their sugar mill mafia,” he said.

