BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.6%)
DCL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.25%)
DGKC 170.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.16%)
FCCL 46.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GCIL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.43%)
HUBC 144.18 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.6%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.95%)
MLCF 84.73 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.79%)
NBP 121.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.46%)
PAEL 43.46 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.03%)
PIAHCLA 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 169.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PREMA 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
PRL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.34%)
SNGP 119.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.28%)
SSGC 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
TRG 58.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,631 Increased By 52 (0.38%)
BR30 39,851 Increased By 184.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
JI questions ruling parties over unfulfilled promises

Recorder Report Published 14 Jul, 2025 05:42am

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has reminded the ruling coalition of their lofty pre-election promises of providing free electricity and subsidized petrol to public. He questioned why, even after spending over a year and a half in power, these pledges remain unfulfilled.

In a post on social media platform X, Rehman shared video clips from the 2024 general election campaign, in which leaders of the PML-N, PPP, and other government allies promised relief to the public. The videos feature PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, his sister Asifa Bhutto Zardari, and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz making public commitments to provide up to 300 and 200 units of free electricity if elected. Similarly, Federal Minister Aleem Khan is seen pledging to slash petrol prices by half and provide free electricity during a public rally.

“Where have those promises gone?” asked the JI leader. “Today, record-high electricity costs have brought the economy to a standstill and made life unbearable for the people. The only beneficiaries are the ruling elite and their sugar mill mafia,” he said.

