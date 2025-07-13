KE says accelerating captive-to-grid shift

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) is actively facilitating Karachi’s manufacturing sector to make a smooth shift to the electricity grid, an action that comes in tandem with the government’s policy move to encourage industries’ switch from captive power plants.

Under this banner, KE is holding ‘Open House’ sessions – specifically designed for industrial customers – in collaboration with trade associations since May this year. The weekly sessions bring together KE’s supply business, commercial, technical, and planning teams to engage directly with industry stakeholders in order to support smooth transition from their in-house generation to KE’s supply. A priority during this ‘one-window KE facility’ of a weekly open-house is also to address as promptly as possible any concerns that the customers may have. Customized packages based on actual load requirements, tariff assessments, and infrastructure feasibility are also being provided.

KE CEO Moonis Alvi said: “KE is actively playing its part in helping how power is delivered to Pakistan’s industrial backbone. By moving away from fragmented captive generation and toward a unified, reliable grid, we are not only improving operational efficiency for industries but also contributing to national energy optimization.”

