BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.6%)
DCL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.25%)
DGKC 170.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.16%)
FCCL 46.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GCIL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.43%)
HUBC 144.18 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.6%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.95%)
MLCF 84.73 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.79%)
NBP 121.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.46%)
PAEL 43.46 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.03%)
PIAHCLA 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 169.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PREMA 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
PRL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.34%)
SNGP 119.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.28%)
SSGC 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
TRG 58.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,631 Increased By 52 (0.38%)
BR30 39,851 Increased By 184.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
Jul 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-13

KE says accelerating captive-to-grid shift

Press Release Published 13 Jul, 2025 03:02am

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) is actively facilitating Karachi’s manufacturing sector to make a smooth shift to the electricity grid, an action that comes in tandem with the government’s policy move to encourage industries’ switch from captive power plants.

Under this banner, KE is holding ‘Open House’ sessions – specifically designed for industrial customers – in collaboration with trade associations since May this year. The weekly sessions bring together KE’s supply business, commercial, technical, and planning teams to engage directly with industry stakeholders in order to support smooth transition from their in-house generation to KE’s supply. A priority during this ‘one-window KE facility’ of a weekly open-house is also to address as promptly as possible any concerns that the customers may have. Customized packages based on actual load requirements, tariff assessments, and infrastructure feasibility are also being provided.

KE CEO Moonis Alvi said: “KE is actively playing its part in helping how power is delivered to Pakistan’s industrial backbone. By moving away from fragmented captive generation and toward a unified, reliable grid, we are not only improving operational efficiency for industries but also contributing to national energy optimization.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KE grid shift

Comments

200 characters

KE says accelerating captive-to-grid shift

Tensions mount as PTI convoy reaches Lahore

Nationwide protest campaign: PTI lawmakers step up efforts aimed at getting party founder released

$207.17m Punjab housing programme: WB gives moderately satisfactory rating

Jam Kamal meets Dy Governor SBV: Pakistan & Vietnam to renew, modernize banking sector cooperation agreement

Finance Act 2025: Pakistan’s auto industry grapples with enforcement challenges

Digital Enforcement Stations to curb smuggling: FBR says to interact with 5 key stakeholders

Discos’ sell off: ‘Turkish model’ under consideration

Pakistan, Bahrain agree to deepen security ties

Punjab CM launches ‘Riot Management Police Force’

Court suspends blocking of 5 more YouTube channels

Read more stories