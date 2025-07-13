BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-13

Azma accuses PTI of misusing public funds

Muhammad Saleem Published 13 Jul, 2025 03:02am

LAHORE: Labelling the PTI as merely a “champion of chaos,” Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari claimed that preparations are complete to misuse public funds to support their movement.

While expressing solidarity with the families of martyrs, she said that the extremist insurgents in Balochistan must be eradicated, as peace and prosperity are impossible without their elimination. She emphasised the urgent need to crush violent elements. She criticised so-called human rights champions, saying they raise their voices for every oppressed group, “but when Punjabis are being killed, everyone turns a blind eye.”

Azma stressed that those targeting Punjabis in Balochistan are aiming to destabilise the country. The state must deal with them with an iron hand; without this, the dream of peace and prosperity will remain unfulfilled, she said. Speaking at a press conference at DGPR, Azma Bokhari took a jab at a prominent political figure; referring to him as a “Mahatma”—stating, “He built one hospital in his mother’s name, but neither constructed any new hospitals nor improved existing ones.”

Responding to a query, she clarified that the Health Card Scheme is still operational in private hospitals and over 9.3 million citizens have benefited from field hospitals.

Sharing uplifting news for the people of Lahore, she announced that the Lady Willingdon Hospital is being completely reconstructed and expanded to meet international standards to better serve mothers and children.

