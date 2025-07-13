Heavy rains, floods in Kabul & Indus Rivers expected

PESHAWAR: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday has predicted possible floods and increased water flow in River Kabul, Indus to rain from July 13 to 14.

According to NDMA, flood of low level is expected in River Kabul at Nowshera. Increased water level is also expected in River Swat, Panjkoora and nullahs due to rains.

People living in these areas are urged to adopt precautionary measures and avoid crossing streams and nullahs during rains. They are also requested to download disaster management app of NDMA for assistance and guidance.