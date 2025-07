LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of a rescue worker on duty. She offered condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family.

She directed the authorities concerned to provide best medical treatment to the rescuer injured in a roof collapse during an incident of fire extinguishing in Khokhar Town, and prayed for his complete and speedy recovery soon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025