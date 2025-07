LAHORE: “Burden of population can become a huge threat for a country’s resources,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on World Population Day.

She added, “Rapid increase in population growth rate has become a root of many economic and social problems.” She highlighted, “Main reason for poverty, child labour, poor healthcare, insufficient educational resources and food scarcity is the uncontrolled expansion of population.”

