Sindh govt’s swift response to the Lyari tragedy

The collapse of Fotan Mansion in Lyari, Karachi, on July 4, 2025, was a heartbreaking tragedy that claimed 27 lives and laid bare the perils of unchecked urban decay. Yet, in the face of this disaster, the Sindh government has emerged as a model of decisive action, demonstrating that swift, stringent measures can pave the way for meaningful change.

The five-story building, illegally constructed decades ago and long flagged as a hazard by the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), was a disaster waiting to happen. Its collapse, while devastating, galvanized the government into immediate action.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah wasted no time, ordering a comprehensive rescue operation despite the challenges of narrow alleys and chaotic crowds. The government’s commitment to leaving no stone unturned in the recovery effort was evident as rescuers worked tirelessly for three days.

What sets Sindh’s response apart is its blend of compassion and accountability. The announcement of Rs1 million in compensation for each victim’s family and three months’ rent for displaced residents reflects a government attuned to the human toll of such tragedies.

Simultaneously, the formation of a five-member inquiry committee to probe the collapse signals a resolve to uncover root causes and prevent future disasters. The suspension of SBCA’s Director General, along with other officials, and the detention of eight officers alongside the building’s owners underscore a zero-tolerance stance on negligence. The filing of an FIR for misconduct and unintentional death further reinforces this commitment to justice.

The government’s proactive measures extend beyond immediate relief. Identifying 740 unsafe buildings across Sindh, with 51 marked as “extremely dangerous,” shows a clear eyed recognition of the broader crisis. The evacuation of nine dilapidated buildings in Lyari and the demolition of one are bold steps toward safety.

The establishment of a rehabilitation committee, led by Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, and the directive for SBCA officers to disclose assets within 15 days reflect a strategic vision to tackle both immediate needs and systemic corruption.

By forming a legal committee to draft laws against unauthorized construction, Sindh is laying the groundwork for lasting reform.

Critics may argue that these actions come too late for Fotan Mansion’s victims, but they overlook the complexity of urban governance in a city like Karachi.

The Sindh government has not only responded with urgency but also with a roadmap for change. Chief Minister Shah’s call for citizens to verify building approvals before purchasing flats is a practical step to empower communities. This is governance that balances empathy with enforcement, setting a standard for others to follow.

The Lyari tragedy is a painful reminder of the work ahead, but Sindh’s response—swift, strict, and forward-thinking—offers hope. By holding officials accountable, supporting affected families, and prioritizing structural reforms, the government is turning grief into action. Karachi’s future depends on sustaining this momentum, ensuring that no family in Lyari or beyond lives under the shadow of collapse.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025