BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.6%)
DCL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.25%)
DGKC 170.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.16%)
FCCL 46.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GCIL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.43%)
HUBC 144.18 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.6%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.95%)
MLCF 84.73 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.79%)
NBP 121.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.46%)
PAEL 43.46 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.03%)
PIAHCLA 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 169.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PREMA 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
PRL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.34%)
SNGP 119.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.28%)
SSGC 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
TRG 58.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,631 Increased By 52 (0.38%)
BR30 39,851 Increased By 184.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
Jul 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-12

European stocks down with bank and healthcare drag

Reuters Published 12 Jul, 2025 05:49am

FRANKFURT: European shares closed lower on Friday, as losses in banks and healthcare stocks weighed at the end of a week marred by US President Donald Trump’s tariff announcements, with the European Union also awaiting a letter on levies from Trump.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 1% lower, snapping a four-day win streak and clocking its biggest single-day decline in over three-months.

Germany’s DAX and Britain’s FTSE both came off their record high levels seen this week to fall 0.8% and 0.4%, respectively on Friday.

The EU initially hoped to strike a comprehensive trade agreement with the US, including zero-for-zero tariffs on industrial goods, but months of difficult talks have led to the realization it will probably have to settle for an interim agreement and hope something better can be negotiated.

“We had expected it to be approved on Wednesday, so the longer this drags on, the more we worry that Trump isn’t on board, and the EU could get hit with significantly higher tariffs yet again,” TD Securities analysts said in a note.

HSBC estimates that a 10%-20% hike in import tariffs by the US on regional goods could suppress the overall revenue of the FTSE Europe index by 1.2%-2.4% and the net income in the range 4.0%-6.0%.

Risk sentiment took a hit globally after Trump

announced a 35% tariff rate on all imports from Canada from August 1 and floated a blanket 15% or 20% tariff rate on other countries, up from the current 10% baseline rate.

European banks were at the forefront of the selloff with a 1.8% fall. Norway’s largest bank DNB lagged with an 8.8% slide after reporting an earnings miss for the second quarter, hit by weaker than expected interest income and higher loan losses.

Health care stocks, which hold a weight of more than 12% on the STOXX, also saw heavy losses on Friday with Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk down 3.6%.

A rare bright spot was energy, with shares of BP up 3.4% after the British oil giant said its second quarter upstream output is set to be higher than previously forecast.

European stocks European Union HSBC Britain’s FTSE

Comments

200 characters

European stocks down with bank and healthcare drag

NHP issue: Gandapur seeks PM’s backing for ‘innovative’ solution

EPQL seeks PD’s support for early gas supply from Badar field

Sec 21(s) of ITO: FBR yet to issue guidelines

Railway uplift: Punjab willing to invest Rs350bn

1H: loss-making SOEs incur Rs343bn loss

Tax, financial matters: CPs to be decided by HC Div benches: NJPMC

Stakeholders told to promote Gwadar trade routes

Freight forwarders asked to deposit security in shape of DSCs

India-Pakistan conflict: FO rejects Indian NSA’s remarks

SPI-based inflation rises

Read more stories