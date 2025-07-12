World Population Day: Message from Hafeezullah Abbasi, Secretary Population Welfare Department, Government of Sindh

Population Welfare Department Sindh commemorates World Population Day on 11th July to raise awareness about the adverse impacts of the province's high population growth rate, currently at 2.5%. This day highlights the need for sustainable population management and the wide-ranging benefits of smaller family sizes, including improved health, education, economic stability, climate resilience, and a better quality of life. Under the leadership of Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, Minister for Health and Population Welfare Sindh, the department has undertaken several key initiatives to strengthen family planning (FP) and reproductive health (RH) services:

Digitalization of Client Data: The department transitioned from paper-based client registration to a real-time Electronic Client Record (ECR) system, enabling evidence-based decision-making. All PWDS service delivery points (SDPs) are now on ECR, while PPHI and DoH would be reporting fully on ECR these years. Contraceptive Commodity Security: Despite import and foreign exchange challenges, PWDS continues annual contraceptive procurement under a pooled provincial model, ensuring supply for all public and private stakeholders. Post Partum Family Planning: PPFP/ PAFP services are introduced at tertiary hospitals of Health Department. Population Welfare Department Sindh provides training and contraceptives to all Tertiary Care Hospitals of Sindh. The Counsellors, hired by vital Pakistan international, are available 24/7 there to counsel the families to seek PPFP/PAFF services.

Functional Integration: The functional integration with public and private sectors is streamlined for providing Family planning services. Visibility and Accessibility of Service Delivery Points: 230 FWCs are branded resulting in improved visibility of Family Welfare Centers and increase in FP client's number. With the support of private partner(TCI/Green Star)the facilities are made over in Hyderabad and Karachi. Monitoring System: Traditional report-based Monitoring Mechanism is improved by introducing modern electronic and real time web-based Monitoring system under mHealth scheme. Awareness Sessions: For spreading meaningful awareness regarding benefits of Family Planning, department has made a structured plan to conduct awareness sessions in universities, colleges, and higher secondary schools to sensitize youth.

Public Private Partnership: Population Welfare Department Sindh fully supports public private partnership in terms of family planning services. NGOs, private health networks and private health facilities are registered to provide FP services. 428 private partners are registered. Male engagement and Social Male Mobilization: The Social Male Mobilizers are activated. Male Moblisers strategy and Male engagement Strategy are prepared with the support of Jhpiego and Pathfinder respectively. Willows International is collaborating as a result over 3,236 NSV (Non-Scalpel Vasectomy) cases performed in 2 years.1213 cases in 2025 alone - showing growing male participation. In Larkana 109 cases have been performed in the last 2 months. On this occasion, I extend my sincere appreciation to the entire PWDS team and our valued partners for their dedication and contribution. Together, we remain committed to upholding reproductive rights and addressing the demographic challenges faced by Sindh.

