BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.6%)
DCL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.25%)
DGKC 170.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.16%)
FCCL 46.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GCIL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.43%)
HUBC 144.18 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.6%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.95%)
MLCF 84.73 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.79%)
NBP 121.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.46%)
PAEL 43.46 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.03%)
PIAHCLA 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 169.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PREMA 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
PRL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.34%)
SNGP 119.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.28%)
SSGC 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
TRG 58.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,631 Increased By 52 (0.38%)
BR30 39,851 Increased By 184.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
Jul 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements Print 2025-07-12

World Population Day: Message from Hafeezullah Abbasi, Secretary Population Welfare Department, Government of Sindh

Published 12 Jul, 2025 05:49am

Population Welfare Department Sindh commemorates World Population Day on 11th July to raise awareness about the adverse impacts of the province's high population growth rate, currently at 2.5%. This day highlights the need for sustainable population management and the wide-ranging benefits of smaller family sizes, including improved health, education, economic stability, climate resilience, and a better quality of life. Under the leadership of Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, Minister for Health and Population Welfare Sindh, the department has undertaken several key initiatives to strengthen family planning (FP) and reproductive health (RH) services:

Digitalization of Client Data: The department transitioned from paper-based client registration to a real-time Electronic Client Record (ECR) system, enabling evidence-based decision-making. All PWDS service delivery points (SDPs) are now on ECR, while PPHI and DoH would be reporting fully on ECR these years. Contraceptive Commodity Security: Despite import and foreign exchange challenges, PWDS continues annual contraceptive procurement under a pooled provincial model, ensuring supply for all public and private stakeholders. Post Partum Family Planning: PPFP/ PAFP services are introduced at tertiary hospitals of Health Department. Population Welfare Department Sindh provides training and contraceptives to all Tertiary Care Hospitals of Sindh. The Counsellors, hired by vital Pakistan international, are available 24/7 there to counsel the families to seek PPFP/PAFF services.

Functional Integration: The functional integration with public and private sectors is streamlined for providing Family planning services. Visibility and Accessibility of Service Delivery Points: 230 FWCs are branded resulting in improved visibility of Family Welfare Centers and increase in FP client's number. With the support of private partner(TCI/Green Star)the facilities are made over in Hyderabad and Karachi. Monitoring System: Traditional report-based Monitoring Mechanism is improved by introducing modern electronic and real time web-based Monitoring system under mHealth scheme. Awareness Sessions: For spreading meaningful awareness regarding benefits of Family Planning, department has made a structured plan to conduct awareness sessions in universities, colleges, and higher secondary schools to sensitize youth.

Public Private Partnership: Population Welfare Department Sindh fully supports public private partnership in terms of family planning services. NGOs, private health networks and private health facilities are registered to provide FP services. 428 private partners are registered. Male engagement and Social Male Mobilization: The Social Male Mobilizers are activated. Male Moblisers strategy and Male engagement Strategy are prepared with the support of Jhpiego and Pathfinder respectively. Willows International is collaborating as a result over 3,236 NSV (Non-Scalpel Vasectomy) cases performed in 2 years.1213 cases in 2025 alone - showing growing male participation. In Larkana 109 cases have been performed in the last 2 months. On this occasion, I extend my sincere appreciation to the entire PWDS team and our valued partners for their dedication and contribution. Together, we remain committed to upholding reproductive rights and addressing the demographic challenges faced by Sindh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

World Population Day Population growth SDPs

Comments

200 characters

World Population Day: Message from Hafeezullah Abbasi, Secretary Population Welfare Department, Government of Sindh

NHP issue: Gandapur seeks PM’s backing for ‘innovative’ solution

EPQL seeks PD’s support for early gas supply from Badar field

Sec 21(s) of ITO: FBR yet to issue guidelines

Railway uplift: Punjab willing to invest Rs350bn

1H: loss-making SOEs incur Rs343bn loss

Tax, financial matters: CPs to be decided by HC Div benches: NJPMC

Stakeholders told to promote Gwadar trade routes

Freight forwarders asked to deposit security in shape of DSCs

India-Pakistan conflict: FO rejects Indian NSA’s remarks

SPI-based inflation rises

Read more stories