World

Merz to make first official visit to London on July 17

AFP Published 11 Jul, 2025 05:57pm

BERLIN: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will travel to London on July 17 in his first visit there since taking office in May, Berlin said Friday.

Merz will “be received by Prime Minister Keir Starmer”, government spokesman Steffen Meyer told reporters, adding that they would sign a “friendship treaty” covering foreign and security cooperation.

Germany and Britain, both allies of Ukraine, are racing to rearm in the face of a hostile Russia and amid fears that US President Donald Trump is not committed to protecting European NATO partners.

The agreement will also cover measures to boost economic growth and encourage “stronger contacts between citizens” of the two countries, Meyer said.

Last October the UK and Germany agreed a “milestone” defence pact and they have since announced several joint initiatives such as developing strike missiles.

Merz’s trip will follow this week’s state visit to Britain by French President Emmanuel Macron, the first by an EU head of state since the UK left the bloc.

