FM Ishaq Dar engages with key global leaders at ASEAN Forum

Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday called on various international dignitaries including Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Turkiye Hakan Fidan and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy in Putrajaya, Malaysia, on the sidelines of 32nd ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting.

During the meeting with the Malaysian PM, he conveyed warm wishes from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening bilateral ties with Malaysia.

PM Ibrahim reciprocated the warm sentiments and said that he looked forward to the visit of PM Shehbaz in October this year.

Appreciating Malaysia’s leadership as ASEAN Chair for 2025, DPM Dar thanked Premier Ibrahim for the warm hospitality and impressive arrangements at the 32nd ARF Ministerial Meeting.

He also appreciated the practical steps taken by the Malaysian side for promotion of trade and investment between the countries following the visit of PM Ibrahim to Pakistan in October 2024.

The Malaysian PM, in a social media post, said several memorandum of understandings (MoUs) are expected to be signed, reflecting the growing depth of our bilateral ties, during PM Shehbaz’s visit.

“Malaysia-Pakistan trade rose by over 25% last year to USD1.76 billion. We reaffirmed our commitment to finalising the Malaysia-Pakistan Closer Economic Partnership Agreement (MPCEPA), and discussed expanding halal meat exports with a focus on price competitiveness. We also explored new areas of cooperation in agriculture, including rice trade,” he said.

PM Ibrahim said the conversation with FM Dar touched on regional and global issues, including ASEAN-Pakistan relations and the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

“Malaysia maintains its support for peaceful resolution [of Kashmir conflict] through dialogue, in line with UN Security Council resolutions,” he said.

He also welcomed the prospect of deeper engagement between Pakistan and ASEAN moving forward.

During meeting with Lammy, Dar said they reviewed “the positive momentum in Pakistan–UK relations and reaffirmed our commitment to strengthening this partnership”.

He said he was pleased to meet the UK foreign secretary. They also discussed recent regional and global developments, he added.

“I appreciated the UK’s constructive engagement during India-Pak conflict in April-May 2025,” the foreign minister said pointing towards the UK’s role amid tension between the nuclear-armed neighbours earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Dar also had a warm exchange with Fidan on deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and Turkiye. They reaffirmed their shared commitment to further strengthening the bilateral cooperation, he said.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and European Commission Vice President Kaja Kallas had an informal interaction with the foreign minister during a Gala Dinner hosted by the Malaysian FM.

“They had a candid exchange on a range of issues of mutual interest,” Pakistan Embassy Belgium wrote in a post on X.