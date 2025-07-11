Naqvi rejects rumours of Zardari’s exit from presidency

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday shot down swirling rumours that President Asif Ali Zardari is facing pressure to step down, denouncing the reports as part of a “malicious campaign” designed to stoke political instability.

In a statement posted on his official account on X, Naqvi asserted that there is no discussion — nor any consideration — of President Zardari stepping down or of Field Marshal Asim Munir aspiring to assume the presidency.

“We are fully aware of who is behind the malicious campaign targeting President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Field Marshal Munir,” he said.

“The president enjoys a strong and respectful relationship with the leadership of the Armed Forces.”

Quoting President Zardari, he said: “I know who is spreading these falsehoods, why they are doing so, and who stands to benefit from this propaganda.”

Reiterating the military’s focus, the interior minister said, “The sole focus of the COAS is the strength and stability of Pakistan — nothing else. To those involved in this narrative: do whatever you wish in collaboration with hostile foreign agencies. As for us, we will do whatever is necessary to make Pakistan strong again, InshAllah.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025