‘Sudhra Punjab’ programme launched: IK’s sons will not be allowed to create unrest: Azma

LAHORE: Without naming anybody, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has warned that instigators will not be allowed to use children to spread unrest.

Azma remarked that Jemima has reportedly barred her sons from visiting Pakistan, but a daughter has every right to meet her father.

While addressing at a news conference, here on Thursday, Azma also criticised some YouTubers for promoting an anti-state narrative through vlogs, emphasising that such content harms the country and encourages extremism.

Announcing the launch of the “Sudhra Punjab” programme following the success of the “Suthra Punjab” campaign, she said this initiative aims to eradicate crime from the province. Highlighting the performance of the Crime Control Department (CCD), she stated that its efforts have become the centre of attention across social media. Within days, 1,509 wanted criminals were apprehended and 600 missing children were recovered. Crime rates in Lahore have dropped by 68%, and districts like Chakwal, Bhalwal, and Gujrat have reported zero robbery incidents, she claimed.

She explained that CCD is modelled after the US FBI and functions as a provincial agency handling major crimes and complex investigations with an effective strategy. She emphasised the chief minister’s clear instructions: no criminal should block the roads of Punjab. All highways have been cleared, and many criminals are now begging for forgiveness on video, swearing on the Quran, she said. “Those who once roamed as thugs are now seen on camera, apologising,” she remarked. She issued a warning to Kacha area dacoits, stating that the Punjab Police now have modern weapons and strategic capacity. “They should be concerned for their safety,” she added.

Azma also praised the Punjab government’s exemplary and well-coordinated arrangements during Muharram. She said that despite the sensitive global environment, Ashura passed peacefully thanks to a strong strategy, the guidance of religious scholars, and public cooperation. She noted that the atmosphere of religious harmony was commendable, and the nomination of the Chief Minister for an award by scholars is proof of that success.

About recent audit reports, she said that propaganda is being spread about a specific report, which contains 12 questionable paragraphs related to the 2021–2023 period. These involve placing public funds in commercial banks and loans secured against wheat stocks, all of which are tied to the eras of Buzdar, Pervaiz Elahi, and others. These matters have already been transparently resolved under Maryam Nawaz’s leadership, she said.

She further announced the provision of transport in all government schools of Punjab. Over 60,000 new jobs have been created in the School Education Department, and more than 90% attendance has been recorded in outsourced schools. Teacher numbers have increased by 114%.

Under the “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” initiative, she said, loans for 50,000 houses have already been issued. The KP government has now adopted this model. Punjab allocated Rs 50 billion for the Ehsaas Ghar Program, while KP allocated only Rs. 4 billion. The launch of the Haari Card following the Kisan Card in Sindh was also appreciated.

Speaking about monsoon preparedness, she said that both district and provincial administrations are fully active. Dozens of water tanks have been installed across Lahore, and drainage work is ongoing.

She stressed that every step taken by the Punjab government is for transparency, the rule of law, and public service. “There is no space for gangsters or pseudo-intellectuals in the vision of a “Sudhra Punjab,” she asserted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025