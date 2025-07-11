BML 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.61%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 86.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.93%)
DCL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.87%)
DGKC 168.81 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.34%)
FCCL 46.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
GCIL 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
HUBC 141.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.65%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.61%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
MLCF 84.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.01%)
NBP 122.38 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.1%)
PAEL 42.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PIAHCLA 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-5.47%)
PIBTL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
POWER 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 169.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.57%)
PREMA 43.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
PRL 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.51%)
PTC 24.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
SNGP 119.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
SSGC 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.79%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.57%)
TPLP 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.28%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
TRG 58.85 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 13,570 Increased By 108.3 (0.8%)
BR30 39,660 Increased By 128.4 (0.32%)
KSE100 133,782 Increased By 1205.4 (0.91%)
KSE30 40,682 Increased By 323 (0.8%)
Markets Print 2025-07-11

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 11 Jul, 2025 03:20am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 113,222 tonnes of cargo comprising 66,315 tonnes of import cargo and 46,907 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 66,315 comprised of 52,315 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,962 tonnes of Buik Cargo, & 1,826 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds 9,176 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 46,907comprised of 31,603 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 277 tonnes of Buik Cargo, 2,288 tonnes of Cement, 12,739 of Clinkers.

Around, 07 ships namely, Cma Cgm Zanzibar, Groton, La Stella, Sheng Li Ji, Xin Chang Shu, Xin Hang Zhou, & Msc Agrigento, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

As many as 08 ships namely, African Tern, Bao Success, George Washinton Bridge, Maersk Sebarok, Bozburun-M, Sheng Li Ji, Jira Bhum, & Ap Lapad, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them six ships, Valence, Hansa Africa, Xin Lian Chang, EVA Pearl, Atlantic Sakura and IVS Phoenix are expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 198,504 tonnes, comprising 141,587 tonnes imports cargo and 56,917 export cargo carried in 6,367 Containers (3,266 TEUs Imports &3,101 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 14 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Xin Lian Chang, Southern Wolf, Kedros, Yashar and African Kite carrying Container, Palm oil, Soya Bean Seed, LPG and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, LCT, PAF, EVTL and PIBT respectively on Thursday10th July, 2025.

