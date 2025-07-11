Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 113,222 tonnes of cargo comprising 66,315 tonnes of import cargo and 46,907 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 66,315 comprised of 52,315 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,962 tonnes of Buik Cargo, & 1,826 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds 9,176 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 46,907comprised of 31,603 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 277 tonnes of Buik Cargo, 2,288 tonnes of Cement, 12,739 of Clinkers.

Around, 07 ships namely, Cma Cgm Zanzibar, Groton, La Stella, Sheng Li Ji, Xin Chang Shu, Xin Hang Zhou, & Msc Agrigento, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

As many as 08 ships namely, African Tern, Bao Success, George Washinton Bridge, Maersk Sebarok, Bozburun-M, Sheng Li Ji, Jira Bhum, & Ap Lapad, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them six ships, Valence, Hansa Africa, Xin Lian Chang, EVA Pearl, Atlantic Sakura and IVS Phoenix are expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 198,504 tonnes, comprising 141,587 tonnes imports cargo and 56,917 export cargo carried in 6,367 Containers (3,266 TEUs Imports &3,101 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 14 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Xin Lian Chang, Southern Wolf, Kedros, Yashar and African Kite carrying Container, Palm oil, Soya Bean Seed, LPG and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, LCT, PAF, EVTL and PIBT respectively on Thursday10th July, 2025.

