Governor for promoting merit in institutions

LAHORE: Terming the supremacy of merit in institutions as indispensable for the country’s development, the

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that the government is taking steps to improve the performance of institutions.

“The aim of spreading baseless news regarding the President is to create instability in the country,” he said this during a meeting with Chairman Capital Development Authority, Muhammad Ali Randhawa today.

The governor said that more steps are needed to improve the performance of CDA. He said the economic development indicators are moving towards improvement due to political stability in the country.

