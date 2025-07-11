Markets Print 2025-07-11
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Thursday (July 10, 2025).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 10.93 11.43
2-Week 10.89 11.39
1-Month 10.84 11.34
3-Month 10.82 11.07
6-Month 10.78 11.03
9-Month 10.71 11.21
1-Year 10.69 11.19
==========================
Data source: SBP
