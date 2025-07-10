BML 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.13%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 86.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.83%)
DCL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.14%)
DGKC 168.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.16%)
FCCL 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
GCIL 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1%)
HUBC 142.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.74%)
KEL 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
KOSM 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.31%)
LOTCHEM 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.47%)
MLCF 84.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.78%)
NBP 120.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
PAEL 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PIAHCLA 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.43%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.47%)
POWER 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
PPL 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.84%)
PREMA 43.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
PRL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.42%)
PTC 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.88%)
SNGP 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
SSGC 45.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.08%)
TPLP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.09%)
TREET 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
TRG 59.35 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.58%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
BR100 13,542 Increased By 80 (0.59%)
BR30 39,501 Decreased By -30 (-0.08%)
KSE100 133,622 Increased By 1045.1 (0.79%)
KSE30 40,614 Increased By 255.6 (0.63%)
Jul 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Police arrest 149, including 48 Chinese, in scam call centre raid

  • Call centre was involved in Ponzi schemes, investment fraud, says NCCIA
AFP Published July 10, 2025 Updated July 10, 2025 02:01pm
In this picture taken on January 8, 2022, employees of a call centre talk with customers in Lahore. AFP/File
In this picture taken on January 8, 2022, employees of a call centre talk with customers in Lahore. AFP/File

Police have arrested 149 people — including 71 foreigners, mostly Chinese — in a raid on a scam call centre, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) said on Thursday.

“During the raid, a large call centre was uncovered, which was involved in Ponzi schemes and investment fraud. Through this fraudulent network, the public was being deceived and vast sums of money were being illegally collected,” the agency said in a statement.

New phishing scam targeting businesses on Facebook uncovered

The NCCIA said it was acting on a tip-off about the network, operating in Faisalabad, a manufacturing centre of the country.

It said that the raid was carried out at the residence of Tasheen Awan, the former head of the city’s power grid.

All those arrested were in custody, including 78 Pakistanis and 48 Chinese, as well as citizens from Nigeria, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe and Myanmar.

Some 18 of the 149 were women, it added.

Comments

200 characters

Police arrest 149, including 48 Chinese, in scam call centre raid

Bulls return to bourse, KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee sees slight gain against US dollar

Police suspect death of Humaira Asghar took place several months ago

PM Shehbaz orders urgent reorganization of National Tariff Commission

Dewan Farooque Motors starts manufacturing 300km range EVs

Kohat Cement enters real estate sector with Rs750mn investment

Oil falls as Trump’s expanded tariffs cloud demand outlook

Tata Textile denies knowledge of price trigger as stock soars 250% in 30 days

ADB spells out factors threatening ‘modest’ recovery

Read more stories