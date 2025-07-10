BML 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
BOP 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.77%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 87.32 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.51%)
DCL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
DGKC 169.00 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.46%)
FCCL 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
GCIL 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
HUBC 142.19 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.84%)
KEL 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.86%)
LOTCHEM 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
MLCF 85.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.31%)
NBP 121.65 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.49%)
PAEL 42.31 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.93%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.9%)
POWER 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.35%)
PPL 169.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.64%)
PREMA 43.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
PRL 33.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
PTC 24.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
SNGP 119.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
SSGC 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.51%)
TELE 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
TREET 24.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.86%)
TRG 58.14 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.48%)
WTL 1.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 13,569 Increased By 107.8 (0.8%)
BR30 39,668 Increased By 137 (0.35%)
KSE100 133,601 Increased By 1024 (0.77%)
KSE30 40,642 Increased By 283.4 (0.7%)
Oil falls as Trump’s expanded tariffs cloud demand outlook

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2025 08:03am

TOKYO: Oil prices dropped on Thursday as the latest tariff announcements by U.S. President Donald Trump were perceived by market participants to threaten global economic growth and demand for the resource.

Brent crude futures were down 22 cents, or 0.31%, at $69.97 a barrel by 0052 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude lost 27 cents, or 0.39%, to $68.11 a barrel.

On Wednesday, Trump threatened Brazil, Latin America’s largest economy, with a punitive 50% tariff on exports to the U.S., after a public spat with his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Earlier, Trump announced plans about tariffs on copper, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals and his administration sent tariff letters to the Philippines, Iraq and others, adding to over a dozen of letters issued earlier in the week including for powerhouse U.S. suppliers South Korea and Japan.

As policymakers remain worried about the inflationary pressures from Trump’s tariffs, only “a couple” of officials at the Federal Reserve’s June 17-18 meeting said they felt interest rates could be reduced as soon as this month, the minutes released on Wednesday showed.

Higher interest rates make borrowings more expensive and reduce demand for oil.

Providing some support to prices, U.S. crude stocks rose while gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Gasoline demand rose 6% to 9.2 million barrels per day last week, the EIA said.

Global daily flights were averaging 107,600 in the first eight days of July, its all-time high, with flights in China reaching a five-month peak with port and freight activities indicating ‘sustained expansion’ in trade activities from last year, J.P. Morgan said in a client note.

“Year to date, global oil demand growth is averaging 0.97 million barrels per day, in line with our forecast of 1 million barrels per day,” the note said.

