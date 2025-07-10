BML 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
BOP 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.72%)
DCL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.03%)
DGKC 168.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
FCCL 46.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.79%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.69%)
HUBC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.65%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
KOSM 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.89%)
LOTCHEM 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.26%)
MLCF 84.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
NBP 119.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.2%)
PAEL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.12%)
PIAHCLA 23.23 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (9.78%)
PIBTL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
POWER 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.81%)
PPL 170.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.01%)
PREMA 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.62%)
PRL 33.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.93%)
PTC 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.12%)
SNGP 119.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.12%)
SSGC 45.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.15%)
TELE 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
TPLP 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TREET 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.39%)
TRG 57.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
BR100 13,462 Decreased By -87.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 39,531 Decreased By -282.5 (-0.71%)
KSE100 132,577 Decreased By -826.2 (-0.62%)
KSE30 40,359 Decreased By -292.7 (-0.72%)
Jul 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-10

Japan’s Nikkei ends higher on weaker yen

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2025 05:59am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average closed higher on Wednesday, underpinned by a weaker yen, though gains were limited as investors sold stocks to book profits.

The Nikkei rose 0.33% to 39,821.28, after swinging between marginal gains and losses during the session.

The broader Topix rose 0.41% to 2,828.16.

“The Nikkei opened higher, supported by the yen’s weakness against the dollar. But as soon as the Nikkei rose closer to the 40,000 level, investors sold stocks to book profits,” said Shuutarou Yasuda, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

“Overall, the market is firm, with the Topix rising. Investors are rotating their targets day to day.”

Automakers rose on the back of the softer yen, with Toyota Motor and Honda Motor up 0.91% and 3.35%, respectively.

The yen weakened 0.2% to 146.96 against the dollar. The greenback extended gains as US President Donald Trump pledged more trade-related proclamations after announcing 25% tariffs on Japan and steps against other trade partners.

Nikkei Nikkei index

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei ends higher on weaker yen

FBR not used as political victimisation tool: chairman

Govt decides reviewing PRI

Trump says US will charge Brazil with 50% tariff

Aurangzeb reaffirms commitment to consultative policy framework

Agri reforms on the cards

FBR chief rules out withdrawal of law disallowing 50pc cash sales expenses

NHP methodology, power projects’ transfer: Wapda, provinces continue to have serious differences

Dar announces SEZ for Turkish entrepreneurs in Karachi

Tarar tells APNS officials: Govt to enforce PM’s pledge on ad rate hike

Bank transactions don’t necessarily indicate definite income of taxpayer: SC

Read more stories