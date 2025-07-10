Japan’s Nikkei ends higher on weaker yen

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average closed higher on Wednesday, underpinned by a weaker yen, though gains were limited as investors sold stocks to book profits.

The Nikkei rose 0.33% to 39,821.28, after swinging between marginal gains and losses during the session.

The broader Topix rose 0.41% to 2,828.16.

“The Nikkei opened higher, supported by the yen’s weakness against the dollar. But as soon as the Nikkei rose closer to the 40,000 level, investors sold stocks to book profits,” said Shuutarou Yasuda, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

“Overall, the market is firm, with the Topix rising. Investors are rotating their targets day to day.”

Automakers rose on the back of the softer yen, with Toyota Motor and Honda Motor up 0.91% and 3.35%, respectively.

The yen weakened 0.2% to 146.96 against the dollar. The greenback extended gains as US President Donald Trump pledged more trade-related proclamations after announcing 25% tariffs on Japan and steps against other trade partners.