KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (July 09, 2025).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-2 Pacific Disc Gac Pakistan 06-07-2025
Debbie Mogas
OP-1 Chem Disc Alpine Marine 08-07-2025
Leona Chemica Services
B-4 Eve Load Gearbulk 09-07-2025
Shanghai Clinkers Shipping
B-5 Royal Lady - Eastwind Sip 29-06-2025
Company
B-10/B-11 Dsi Polaris Load Ocean 09-07-2025
Clinkers Services
B-13/B-14 African Tern Load Gearbulk 05-07-2025
Clinkers Shipping
B-14/B-15 Liberty Disc Soya Ocean 22-06-2025
Grace Bean Seeds Services
B-16/B-17 Ap Lapad Disc Seahawks 07-07-2025
General Cargo
Nmb-2 Al Sulaiman Load Rice Noor Sons 24-06-2025
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20/B-21 Bao Disc Rock WmaShipcare 03-07-2025
Success Phosphate Services
B-25/B-24 Bozburun M Load Ocean 23-06-2025
Cement Service
B-26/B-27 Oocl Ds /Load Oocl Pakistan 08-07-2025
Nagoya Containers
B-28/B-29 Xin Chang Ds /Load Cosco 07-07-2025
Shu Containers Shipping Ling
B-29/B-30 X-Press Ds /Load X-Press Feeders
Salween Containers Sip Agency Pak 08-07-2205
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-1 George Dis/Load Ocean Network 07-07-2025
Containers Express Pak
Sapt-2 Maersk Dis/Load Gac Pakistan 07-07-2025
Sebarok Containers
Sapt-3 Jira Bhum Dis/Load United Marine 07-07-2025
Containers Agencies
Sapt-4 Ms c Dis/Load Alpine Marine 08-07-2025
Mariacristina Containers Services
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Sheng Li Ji 09-07-2025 D/L Container Freight Connection
Pakistan
Zhong Hang
Sheng 09-07-2025 D/L Container Cma Cgm Pakistan
MscRomane 09-07-2025 D/L Container Msc Agency
Pakistan
MscArgigento 09-07-2025 D/L Container Msc Agency
Pakistan
Xin Lian Chang 10-07-2025 D/L Container Ap Line
Bf Hamburg 10-07-2025 D/L Container Ocean Network
Express Pakistan
Tb Fengze 10-07-2025 D/LContainer Tasamarine
&Logistics
Star Cleo 10-07-2025 L/50000 Clinkers Gearbulk Shipping
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
West Bay 09-07-2025 Clinkers -
Ts Keelung 09-07-2025 Container Ship -
Valence 09-07-2025 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Nil
MW-2 Kinaros Island Cement Bulk Shipp July 6th, 2025
MW-4 Anna-M Coal Alpine July 7th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT African Coal Trade to July 5th, 2025
Flamingo Shore
PIBT IVS Coal Ocean July 8th, 2025
Phoenix Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT EVA Pearl Palm oil Alpine July 8th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Zhong Container CMA CGM July 8th, 2025
Hong Sheng PAK
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Atlantic Canola Ocean Service July 6th, 2025
Sakura Seeds
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL SC Citrine Acetic Acid Alpine July 8th, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Eleni-T Container GAC July 9th, 2025
MSC
Mediterrean Container MSC PAK -do-
Al-Jassaiya LNG GSA -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Zhong Hong
Sheng Container CMA CGM PAK July 9th, 2025
SC Citrine Acetic Acid Alpine -do-
African
Flamingo Coal Trade to Shore -do-
Kinaros Island Cement Bulk Shipp -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Valence Container GAC July 9th, 2025
Kendros Soya Alpine Waiting for Berths
Bean Seed
Kim Oldendorff SOya Bean Ocean Service -do-
Star Stockholm Coal GAC -do-
Nord Utopia Coal Ocean World -do-
African Kite Coal Int Port & Ship -do-
ND Aristeia Coal Alpine -do-
Rome Trader Coal Alpine -do-
Akij Noble Coal GAC -do-
ST Cergue Coal Ocean World -do-
Karadeniz-S Coal Trade to Shore -do-
Southern Wolf Palm oil Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Hansa Africa Container GAC July 9th, 2025
Lucky Eileen Iron Ore GAC -do-
Georgia-M Coal GAC -do-
=============================================================================
