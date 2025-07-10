BML 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
Markets Print 2025-07-10

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 10 Jul, 2025 05:59am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (July 09, 2025).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              Pacific        Disc           Gac Pakistan       06-07-2025
                  Debbie         Mogas
OP-1              Chem           Disc           Alpine Marine      08-07-2025
                  Leona          Chemica        Services
B-4               Eve            Load           Gearbulk           09-07-2025
                  Shanghai       Clinkers       Shipping
B-5               Royal Lady     -              Eastwind Sip       29-06-2025
                                                Company
B-10/B-11         Dsi Polaris    Load           Ocean              09-07-2025
                                 Clinkers       Services
B-13/B-14         African Tern   Load           Gearbulk           05-07-2025
                                 Clinkers       Shipping
B-14/B-15         Liberty        Disc Soya      Ocean              22-06-2025
                  Grace          Bean Seeds     Services
B-16/B-17         Ap Lapad       Disc           Seahawks           07-07-2025
                                 General Cargo
Nmb-2             Al Sulaiman    Load Rice      Noor Sons          24-06-2025
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20/B-21         Bao            Disc Rock      WmaShipcare        03-07-2025
                  Success        Phosphate      Services
B-25/B-24         Bozburun M     Load           Ocean              23-06-2025
                                 Cement         Service
B-26/B-27         Oocl           Ds /Load       Oocl Pakistan      08-07-2025
                  Nagoya         Containers
B-28/B-29         Xin Chang      Ds /Load       Cosco              07-07-2025
                  Shu            Containers     Shipping Ling
B-29/B-30         X-Press        Ds /Load       X-Press Feeders
                  Salween        Containers     Sip Agency Pak     08-07-2205
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-1            George         Dis/Load       Ocean Network      07-07-2025
                                 Containers     Express Pak
Sapt-2            Maersk         Dis/Load       Gac Pakistan       07-07-2025
                  Sebarok        Containers
Sapt-3            Jira Bhum      Dis/Load       United Marine      07-07-2025
                                 Containers     Agencies
Sapt-4            Ms c           Dis/Load       Alpine Marine      08-07-2025
                  Mariacristina  Containers     Services
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Sheng Li Ji       09-07-2025     D/L Container             Freight Connection
                                                                     Pakistan
Zhong Hang
Sheng             09-07-2025     D/L Container               Cma Cgm Pakistan
MscRomane         09-07-2025     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                                     Pakistan
MscArgigento      09-07-2025     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                                     Pakistan
Xin Lian Chang    10-07-2025     D/L Container                        Ap Line
Bf Hamburg        10-07-2025     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                             Express Pakistan
Tb Fengze         10-07-2025     D/LContainer                      Tasamarine
                                                                   &Logistics
Star Cleo         10-07-2025     L/50000 Clinkers           Gearbulk Shipping
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
West Bay          09-07-2025     Clinkers                                   -
Ts Keelung        09-07-2025     Container Ship                             -
Valence           09-07-2025     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Nil
MW-2              Kinaros Island Cement         Bulk Shipp     July 6th, 2025
MW-4              Anna-M         Coal           Alpine         July 7th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              African        Coal           Trade to       July 5th, 2025
                  Flamingo                      Shore
PIBT              IVS            Coal           Ocean          July 8th, 2025
                  Phoenix                       Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               EVA Pearl      Palm oil       Alpine         July 8th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Zhong          Container      CMA CGM        July 8th, 2025
                  Hong Sheng                    PAK
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Atlantic       Canola         Ocean Service  July 6th, 2025
                  Sakura         Seeds
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              SC Citrine     Acetic Acid    Alpine         July 8th, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Eleni-T           Container      GAC                           July 9th, 2025
MSC
Mediterrean       Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
Al-Jassaiya       LNG            GSA                                     -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Zhong Hong
Sheng             Container      CMA CGM PAK                   July 9th, 2025
SC Citrine        Acetic Acid    Alpine                                  -do-
African
Flamingo          Coal           Trade to Shore                          -do-
Kinaros Island    Cement         Bulk Shipp                              -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Valence           Container      GAC                           July 9th, 2025
Kendros           Soya           Alpine                    Waiting for Berths
                  Bean Seed
Kim Oldendorff    SOya Bean      Ocean Service                           -do-
Star Stockholm    Coal           GAC                                     -do-
Nord Utopia       Coal           Ocean World                             -do-
African Kite      Coal           Int Port & Ship                         -do-
ND Aristeia       Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
Rome Trader       Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
Akij Noble        Coal           GAC                                     -do-
ST Cergue         Coal           Ocean World                             -do-
Karadeniz-S       Coal           Trade to Shore                          -do-
Southern Wolf     Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Hansa Africa      Container      GAC                           July 9th, 2025
Lucky Eileen      Iron Ore       GAC                                     -do-
Georgia-M         Coal           GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

