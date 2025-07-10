Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (July 09, 2025).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 Pacific Disc Gac Pakistan 06-07-2025 Debbie Mogas OP-1 Chem Disc Alpine Marine 08-07-2025 Leona Chemica Services B-4 Eve Load Gearbulk 09-07-2025 Shanghai Clinkers Shipping B-5 Royal Lady - Eastwind Sip 29-06-2025 Company B-10/B-11 Dsi Polaris Load Ocean 09-07-2025 Clinkers Services B-13/B-14 African Tern Load Gearbulk 05-07-2025 Clinkers Shipping B-14/B-15 Liberty Disc Soya Ocean 22-06-2025 Grace Bean Seeds Services B-16/B-17 Ap Lapad Disc Seahawks 07-07-2025 General Cargo Nmb-2 Al Sulaiman Load Rice Noor Sons 24-06-2025 ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-20/B-21 Bao Disc Rock WmaShipcare 03-07-2025 Success Phosphate Services B-25/B-24 Bozburun M Load Ocean 23-06-2025 Cement Service B-26/B-27 Oocl Ds /Load Oocl Pakistan 08-07-2025 Nagoya Containers B-28/B-29 Xin Chang Ds /Load Cosco 07-07-2025 Shu Containers Shipping Ling B-29/B-30 X-Press Ds /Load X-Press Feeders Salween Containers Sip Agency Pak 08-07-2205 ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-1 George Dis/Load Ocean Network 07-07-2025 Containers Express Pak Sapt-2 Maersk Dis/Load Gac Pakistan 07-07-2025 Sebarok Containers Sapt-3 Jira Bhum Dis/Load United Marine 07-07-2025 Containers Agencies Sapt-4 Ms c Dis/Load Alpine Marine 08-07-2025 Mariacristina Containers Services ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Sheng Li Ji 09-07-2025 D/L Container Freight Connection Pakistan Zhong Hang Sheng 09-07-2025 D/L Container Cma Cgm Pakistan MscRomane 09-07-2025 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan MscArgigento 09-07-2025 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan Xin Lian Chang 10-07-2025 D/L Container Ap Line Bf Hamburg 10-07-2025 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Pakistan Tb Fengze 10-07-2025 D/LContainer Tasamarine &Logistics Star Cleo 10-07-2025 L/50000 Clinkers Gearbulk Shipping ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= West Bay 09-07-2025 Clinkers - Ts Keelung 09-07-2025 Container Ship - Valence 09-07-2025 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Nil MW-2 Kinaros Island Cement Bulk Shipp July 6th, 2025 MW-4 Anna-M Coal Alpine July 7th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT African Coal Trade to July 5th, 2025 Flamingo Shore PIBT IVS Coal Ocean July 8th, 2025 Phoenix Service ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT EVA Pearl Palm oil Alpine July 8th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Zhong Container CMA CGM July 8th, 2025 Hong Sheng PAK ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Atlantic Canola Ocean Service July 6th, 2025 Sakura Seeds ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL SC Citrine Acetic Acid Alpine July 8th, 2025 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Eleni-T Container GAC July 9th, 2025 MSC Mediterrean Container MSC PAK -do- Al-Jassaiya LNG GSA -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Zhong Hong Sheng Container CMA CGM PAK July 9th, 2025 SC Citrine Acetic Acid Alpine -do- African Flamingo Coal Trade to Shore -do- Kinaros Island Cement Bulk Shipp -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Valence Container GAC July 9th, 2025 Kendros Soya Alpine Waiting for Berths Bean Seed Kim Oldendorff SOya Bean Ocean Service -do- Star Stockholm Coal GAC -do- Nord Utopia Coal Ocean World -do- African Kite Coal Int Port & Ship -do- ND Aristeia Coal Alpine -do- Rome Trader Coal Alpine -do- Akij Noble Coal GAC -do- ST Cergue Coal Ocean World -do- Karadeniz-S Coal Trade to Shore -do- Southern Wolf Palm oil Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Hansa Africa Container GAC July 9th, 2025 Lucky Eileen Iron Ore GAC -do- Georgia-M Coal GAC -do- =============================================================================

