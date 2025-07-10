Markets Print 2025-07-10
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (July 09, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 132,576.99
High: 133,566.38
Low: 132,326.18
Net Change: 826.2
Volume (000): 161,035
Value (000): 14,594,183
Makt Cap (000) 3,964,178,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,596.73
NET CH (-) 129.76
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,687.74
NET CH (-) 30.17
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 38,167.67
NET CH (-) 200.88
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,998.86
NET CH (-) 29.13
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,224.79
NET CH (-) 77.70
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,059.97
NET CH (-) 23.18
------------------------------------
As on: 09-JULY-2025
====================================
