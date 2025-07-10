KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (July 09, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 132,576.99 High: 133,566.38 Low: 132,326.18 Net Change: 826.2 Volume (000): 161,035 Value (000): 14,594,183 Makt Cap (000) 3,964,178,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,596.73 NET CH (-) 129.76 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,687.74 NET CH (-) 30.17 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 38,167.67 NET CH (-) 200.88 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,998.86 NET CH (-) 29.13 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,224.79 NET CH (-) 77.70 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,059.97 NET CH (-) 23.18 ------------------------------------ As on: 09-JULY-2025 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025