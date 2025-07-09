European shares rise on energy, healthcare boost

FRANKFURT: European shares ended higher on Tuesday, boosted by healthcare and energy shares while investors assessed the latest phase of US President Donald Trump’s tariff rollouts, which included a new deadline for trade deals.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended 0.4% higher, hitting its highest level in three weeks.

Other regional indexes also clocked gains, with Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 up about 0.5% each.

German small caps also hit an all-time high on Tuesday, powered by a 20% jump in steelmaker Salzgitter after Germany approved for military use the company’s Secure 500 steel product.

Heavyweight energy shares advanced 1.1% on higher crude oil prices, and healthcare gained 0.8% with Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk, one of the biggest weights on the STOXX 600, up 2%.

In the latest in the tariff saga, Trump on Monday told 14 nations they would face tariffs ranging from 25% for countries including Japan and South Korea, to 40% for Laos and Myanmar.

However, with the start date pushed back to August 1, it effectively created a three-week window for countries to press for better terms, while prolonging damaging uncertainty about the terms of trade. “Trump’s decision to push the tariff deadline to August 1 may have temporarily soothed market nerves, but the underlying uncertainty remains,” said Lukman Otunuga, senior market analyst at FXTM.

“If no meaningful trade deals are reached in the coming weeks, investors could brace for another wave of volatility.” For Europe, EU sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday the bloc will not receive a letter from the United States setting out higher tariffs, and is eyeing possible exemptions from the US baseline levy of 10%. Countries have been under pressure to seal deals with the US after Trump launched a global trade war in April, which rattled financial markets and prompted policymakers to scramble to protect their economies.

For European equities, the STOXX 600 has rebounded sharply from its April lows and now sits about 3% away from its all-time highs seen in March.