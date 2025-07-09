BML 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
BOP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1%)
DCL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.1%)
DGKC 168.19 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.32%)
FCCL 46.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.5%)
FFL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
GCIL 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2%)
HUBC 141.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.43 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.39%)
MLCF 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.73%)
NBP 121.31 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.86%)
PAEL 42.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.97%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.1%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.14%)
PPL 172.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.48%)
PREMA 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.47%)
PRL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.96%)
SNGP 120.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.33%)
SSGC 46.53 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
TELE 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.98%)
TPLP 10.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.29%)
TREET 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.98%)
TRG 57.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.23%)
BR100 13,549 Increased By 1.7 (0.01%)
BR30 39,814 Increased By 71.2 (0.18%)
KSE100 133,403 Increased By 33 (0.02%)
KSE30 40,651 Decreased By -53.9 (-0.13%)
Jul 09, 2025
Markets Print 2025-07-09

European shares rise on energy, healthcare boost

Reuters Published 09 Jul, 2025 06:21am

FRANKFURT: European shares ended higher on Tuesday, boosted by healthcare and energy shares while investors assessed the latest phase of US President Donald Trump’s tariff rollouts, which included a new deadline for trade deals.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended 0.4% higher, hitting its highest level in three weeks.

Other regional indexes also clocked gains, with Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 up about 0.5% each.

German small caps also hit an all-time high on Tuesday, powered by a 20% jump in steelmaker Salzgitter after Germany approved for military use the company’s Secure 500 steel product.

Heavyweight energy shares advanced 1.1% on higher crude oil prices, and healthcare gained 0.8% with Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk, one of the biggest weights on the STOXX 600, up 2%.

In the latest in the tariff saga, Trump on Monday told 14 nations they would face tariffs ranging from 25% for countries including Japan and South Korea, to 40% for Laos and Myanmar.

However, with the start date pushed back to August 1, it effectively created a three-week window for countries to press for better terms, while prolonging damaging uncertainty about the terms of trade. “Trump’s decision to push the tariff deadline to August 1 may have temporarily soothed market nerves, but the underlying uncertainty remains,” said Lukman Otunuga, senior market analyst at FXTM.

“If no meaningful trade deals are reached in the coming weeks, investors could brace for another wave of volatility.” For Europe, EU sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday the bloc will not receive a letter from the United States setting out higher tariffs, and is eyeing possible exemptions from the US baseline levy of 10%. Countries have been under pressure to seal deals with the US after Trump launched a global trade war in April, which rattled financial markets and prompted policymakers to scramble to protect their economies.

For European equities, the STOXX 600 has rebounded sharply from its April lows and now sits about 3% away from its all-time highs seen in March.

Donald Trump European shares European STOXX 600 index

