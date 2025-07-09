Activities of Port Qasim

KARACHI: A total of 12 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, MSC Nerissa-V, CMA CGM Zanzibar, Hanyu Freesia, AN-61 and EVA Gold are expected to sail on Tuesday.

Cargo volume of 253,313 tonnes, comprising 205,534 tonnes imports cargo and 47,779 export cargo carried in 7,050 Containers (4,587 TEUs Imports &2,463 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours

There are fourteen ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Zhong Hang Sheng, EVA Pearl, SC Citrine and IVS Phoenix carrying Container, Palm oil, Chemicals and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, LCT, EVTL and PIBT respectively on Tuesday 8th July, while two more container ships, Xin Lian Chang, Hansa Africa and Valence are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday July 9th 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025