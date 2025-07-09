CM hails Dolphin Police for issuing challan to her son

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has appreciated the Dolphin Police Team for issuing a challan to her son Junaid Safdar.

The Chief Minister congratulated the Dolphin Police Team incharge Shahzeb, personnel Pervez, Haider and Mujahid, who issued a challan to the security vehicle accompanying Junaid Safdar.

The Chief Minister paid tribute to the police team. She lauded, “The Dolphin Police has ensured the observance of the rule of law which is a hallmark of the Punjab government.” She highlighted, “I want to see uniform implementation and observance of the rule of law across Punjab.” The security vehicle accompanying Junaid Safdar was issued a challan for committing traffic violation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025