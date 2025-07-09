Torrential rains: CM directs all depts to stay alert

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed all institutions to remain on high alert in view of torrential rains across Punjab including Lahore.

She directed WASA, PDMA, local government, Rescue-1122 and traffic police to remain in the field to oversee relief and other activities. She directed the administration and WASA officers to conduct self-monitoring in the field.

She further directed the commissioners and deputy commissioners to continuously monitor drainage of water from the low-lying areas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025