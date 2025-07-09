BML 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-09

CM inaugurates mega projects worth Rs8.77bn in Pindi

Recorder Report Published 09 Jul, 2025 06:21am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated mega projects worth Rs 8.77 billion in Rawalpindi.

She formally inaugurated the Adiala Road Nawaz Sharif Flyover and the Mall Road GPO Chowk Underpass projects. These two mega projects being built to ensure smooth traffic flow in Rawalpindi city were completed in a record time by maintaining high construction standards.

The people showered flower petals on the arrival of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif at the inauguration venue She responded to their slogans by waving her hands. Provincial Minister for C&W Malik Sohaib Bherth and Secretary C&W Sohail Ashraf gave a detailed briefing on the development projects.

The chief minister was informed in the briefing that 67 road projects stretching up to 607 kilometers have been launched in Rawalpindi, out of which 51 road projects have been completed. Approximately 3 lakh vehicles will pass through the Nawaz Sharif Flyover and GPO Underpass projects on a daily basis. The Nawaz Sharif flyover, which starts from Kutchery Chowk on Adiala Road, will benefit traffic passing through GT Road Ring Road and Chakri Interchange Motorway. The public will save more than an hour of time and millions of rupees in petrol and other expenses by traveling at Nawaz Sharif Interchange.

It was further apprised in the briefing that the traffic of Gorakhpur, Adiala, Khalsa Khurd, Khalsa Kalan, Dhalan, Jarrar Camp, Dhok Awan, Singral and inhabitants of other localities will benefit from the Nawaz Sharif flyover project. A two-kilometer service road has also been constructed around the Nawaz Sharif flyover project. More than two lakh vehicles will pass through the GPO Chowk, TM Chowk signal-free corridor on the Rawalpindi Mall Road daily.

The briefing informed that AFIC is included in the underpass project for the convenience of pedestrians. For the first time, the latest intelligent signal systems have been installed in the GPO underpass project. Nearly two-kilometer-long underpass to be built on Mall Road will provide easy access to the National Highway N-5 through Kashmir Road. It was further apprised in the briefing that GPO Chowk underpass will also facilitate millions of patients coming to CMH, MH and AFIC daily. The GPO Chowk underpass will also facilitate traffic passing through Saddar Bazaar, Railway Station and other areas.

The chief minister highlighted, “All development projects built for the convenience of the people are our foremost priority. Remodeling of Kutchery Road and Mall Road will also be carried out. The construction of the underpass and flyover projects will prove to be a game changer for the residents of Rawalpindi.”

She outlined, “The launching of public welfare projects will prove to be historic and memorable for the people of Rawalpindi. I highly commend the efforts of all relevant institutions for the completion of development projects in a record time frame being built for the convenience of general public in Rawalpindi.”

