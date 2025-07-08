Ex-JI Southern Punjab Emir Rao Zafar passes away

LAHORE: Former Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Southern Punjab Rao Muhammad Zafar passed away. His funeral prayer was led by JI Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman at Jamia Al-Uloom in Multan.

A large number of political, religious, and social figures attended the funeral. Among them were former JI Emir Sirajul Haq, JI Secretary General Ameerul Azeem, JI Vice Emir Liaqat Baloch, President Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan Dr Hafeez ur Rehman, JI Southern Punjab Emir Syed Zeeshan Akhtar, JI Multan Emir Sohaib Ammar Siddiqui, President Alkhidmat Foundation South Punjab Ahmad Ammar Yasir, President Alkhidmat Central Punjab Ikram ul Haq Subhani, JI Deputy Secretary General Azhar Iqbal Hassan, Mian Maqsood Ahmed, JI Islamabad Emir Nasrullah Randhawa, JI Central Punjab Vice Emir Nasrullah Goraya, JI North Punjab Emir Dr Tariq Saleem, and IJT Pakistan Nazim Hassan Bilal Hashmi.

Speaking on the occasion, Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman paid glowing tribute to the late Rao Zafar, noting that he dedicated his entire life to the cause of establishing the Islamic system. “He was outspoken and firm in expressing his opinion,” Rehman said, “but once a decision was made by the party leadership, he always prioritized discipline over personal opinion.”

The JI chief noted that Rao Zafar faced his illness with admirable patience and was consistently grateful to Allah. He further mentioned that Rao Zafar had also served as a provincial office-bearer of Alkhidmat Foundation and was known for his integrity in all dealings.

