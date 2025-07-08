OPEC+ set to complete big oil output cut unwinding in Sept

LONDON: OPEC+ oil producers are set to approve another big output boost for September as they complete both the unwinding of voluntary production cuts by eight members and the United Arab Emirates’ move to a larger quota, five sources said.

The group, which pumps about half of the world’s oil, has been curtailing production for several years to support the market. But it has reversed course this year to regain market share and as US President Donald Trump demanded the group pump more to help keep gasoline prices lower. OPEC+ began to unwind cuts of 2.17 million barrels per day (bpd) in April with a boost of 138,000 bpd. Hikes of 411,000 bpd followed in May, June and July, despite falling oil prices.

On Saturday, the group approved a 548,000 bpd jump for August.

Five sources familiar with the discussions said on Monday the group is likely to approve an increase of around 550,000 bpd for September when it meets on August 3.

That will complete the return to the market of 2.17 million bpd from the eight members: Saudi Arabia, Russia, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Kazakhstan and Algeria.

It will also complete an additional 300,000 bpd output jump from the UAE as the country moves to a larger production quota, the sources said.