PM puts NDMA on red alert

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday put the country’s disaster response forces on red alert as torrential rains lash parts of the country with flood threats looming large along the mighty Indus River.

The prime minister directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), rescue teams, and local administrations to brace for emergency conditions as monsoon storms continue to hammer vulnerable regions.

He gave standing orders to the NDMA, which is currently headed by a serving lieutenant general, to take immediate precautionary measures amid fears that heavy rainfall could trigger flash floods, particularly in low-lying areas and districts downstream of the Indus.

The NDMA was told to step up coordination with provincial authorities to mount a unified response, according to a statement from the PM’s Office.

Adding to the concern – the possible release of water from the Tarbela Dam, which Sharif warned could worsen flood risks in already hard-hit southern regions.

He also directed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to blast out real-time alerts and accurate updates to keep the public in the loop, while all provincial governments were told to ramp up awareness campaigns without delay.

The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) was also tapped to pinpoint and flag vulnerable zones, and to use the media to alert the public about the severity of potential flooding – high, medium, or low.

“No excuses,” Sharif emphasised, ordering full preparedness from all provincial administrations, while the NDMA was told to ensure every region is ready for the worst.

