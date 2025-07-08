Pakistan, UAE agree to deepen media cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to deepen media cooperation aimed at fostering mutual understanding, cultural exchange, and the promotion of positive narratives through joint initiatives across digital and traditional platforms.

The development came during a meeting between Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, and Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary General of the UAE Media Council, held in Dubai on Monday.

Ambassador Tirmizi highlighted the longstanding, brotherly ties between the two nations and praised the role of the Pakistani expatriate community in contributing to the UAE’s development. He also showcased Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage and growing tourism appeal, particularly in the scenic northern regions.

Al Shehhi reaffirmed the UAE Media Council’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with Pakistan, recognizing the country’s vibrant cultural identity and its potential as a tourism destination.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025