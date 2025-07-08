Cybersecurity education: Pak student receives ‘award of honour’

KARACHI: Ali Salman Syed has made history by becoming the first Pakistani to receive the President’s Award of Honour from EC-Council University, one of the world’s foremost institutions in cybersecurity education.

The President’s Award of Honour is the highest academic recognition presented by EC-Council University. It is awarded to students who demonstrate exceptional academic performance, uncompromising ethical standards, and forward-thinking innovation in the field of cybersecurity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025