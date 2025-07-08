Nikkei ends lower on caution ahead of Trump tariff deadline

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average ended lower on Monday as cautious investors assessed the details of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs and their impact on corporate outlook.

The Nikkei fell 0.56% to close at 39,587.68, after opening marginally lower.

The broader Topix slipped 0.57% to 2,811.72.

“Investors turned bearish when they saw a small decline in the Nikkei and sold more stocks,” said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

“The market was awaiting any details of the US tariffs. Investors wanted to stay away from buying stocks until the details became clear,” he said.

The United States is close to finalizing several trade agreements in the coming days and will notify other countries of higher tariff rates by July 9, Trump said on Sunday, with the higher rates scheduled to take effect on August 1.

Yaskawa Electric tanked 10.29% to become the biggest percentage loser on the Nikkei.