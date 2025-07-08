BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.15%)
FIA cases: LESCO engineers threaten to launch protest

Recorder Report Published 08 Jul, 2025 06:15am

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) engineers have warned of launching a strike in protest against the registration of cases against their officials by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The LESCO Engineers Association has called for a protest at the company’s headquarters on Tuesday (today).

The cases were registered after LESCO officials detected power theft at flour mills in the Shahpur division and lodged an FIR against the mill management. However, the mill owners have retaliated by filing complaints against LESCO officials, including Assistant Executive Engineer Sana Muhammad and Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Shahpur Hassan Raza, among others.

The affected officials included Assistant Executive, Engineer Sana Muhammad, SDO Shahpur Hassan Riza, Executive Engineer Amir Ikram, Director Commercial Rizwan Subghallah and Director Customer Services Abbas Ali. The LESCO engineers are protesting against the FIA’s action, and the situation is escalating. The engineers have demanded action against the power thieves, while the FIA’s cases against LESCO officials have sparked this controversy.

