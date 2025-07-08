KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (July 07, 2025)
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-2 Pacific Disc Gac 06-07-2025
Debbie Mogas Pakistan
OP-2 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan 05-07-2025
Mardan Oil National Ship
B-5 Royal - Eastwind Sip 29-06-2025
Lady. Company
B-10/B-11 West Load Ocean 04-07-2025
Bay Clinkers Services
B-11/B-12 Sino Disc.General Seahawks 03-07-2025
Ocean Cargo Limited
B-13/B-14 African Load Gearbulk 05-07-2025
Tern Clinkers Shipping
B-16/B-15 Liberty Disc Soya Ocean 22-06-2025
Grace Bean Seeds Services
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20/B-21 Bao Disc Rock WmaShipcare 03-07-2025
Success Phosphate Services
B-24 Bbc Load General Gulf Maritime 06-07-2025
Scandinavia Cargo Services
B-25/B-24 Bozburun M Load Ocean 23-06-2025
Cement Service
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-4 Ts Dis./Load Sharaf Shipping 06-07-2025
Keelung Containers Agency
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
M.T.Mardan 07-07-2025 Disc. Crude Oil Pakistan National
Ship
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Chem Leona 03-07-2025 D/8000 Chemical Alpine Marine
Services
Xin Chang 03-07-2025 D/L Container Cosco Shiping
Shu Line Pak
Valence 03-07-2025 D/L Container Eastwind Shipping
Company
Msc 04-07-2025 D/L Container Msc Agency
Mediterranean Pakistan
Maersk 04-07-2025 D/L Container Gac Pakistan
Sebarok George
Washington
Bridge 04-07-2025 D/L Container -
MscMariacristina 04-07-2025 D/LContainer Msc Agency
Pakistan
Ap Lapad 04-07-2025 D/10257 General Seahawks
Cargo
Star Cleo 04-07-2025 L/50000 Clinkers Gearbulk Shipping
Dsl Polaris 04-07-2025 L/50000 Clinkers Ocean Services
Konrad 04-07-2025 D/L Container Freight Connection
Pakistan
Cma Cgm
Zanzibar 04-07-2025 D/L Container Cma Cgm Pakistan
Groton 04-07-2025 D/L Container Cma Cgm
Pakistan
One Peace 04-07-2025 D/17350 General -
Cargo
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Hyundai Earth 07-07-2025 Container Ship -
Eleni T 07-07-2025 Container Ship -
M.T.Shalamar 07-07-2025 Tanker -
Elm Galaxy 07-07-2025 Tanker -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Hanyu MEG Alpine July 6th, 2025
Freesia
MW-2 Kinaros Cement Bulk July 6th, 2025
Island Shipp
MW-4 America Coal Alpine July 3rd, 2025
Graeca
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT African Coal Trade to July 5th, 2025
Flamingo Shore
PIBT Swan Coal GSA July 3rd, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT EVA Alpine July 6th, 2025
Gold
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Atlantic Canola Ocean July 6th, 2025
Sakura Seeds Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Chemroad Chemicals Alpine July 5th, 2025
Rose
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Chemroad
Rose Chemicals Alpine July 7th, 2025
African
Flamingo Coal Trade to Shore -do-
Swan Coal GSA -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
AN-61 LPG Trans Marine July 7th, 2025
Al-Jassaiya LNG GSA -do-
Anna-M Coal Alpine -do-
Kendros Soya Bean Alpine Waiting for Berths
Seed
Kim Oldendorff SOya Ocean -do-
Bean Service
Nord Utopia Coal Ocean World -do-
IVS Phoenix Coal Ocean Service -do-
African Kite Coal Int Port & Ship -do-
ND Aristeia Coal ALpine -do-
Rome Trader Coal Alpine -do-
Akij Noble Coal GAC -do-
SC Citrine Acetic Alpine -do-
Acid
EVA Pearl Palm oil Alpine -do-
Southern Wolf Palm oil Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Eleni-T Container GAC July 7th, 2025
CMA CGM
Zanzibar Container CMA CGM PAK -do-
MSC Nerissa-V Container MSC PAK -do-
MSC
Mediterranaen Container MSC PAK -do-
Valence Container GAC July 8th, 2025
Zhong Hong
Sheng Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
