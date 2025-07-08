Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (July 07, 2025)

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 Pacific Disc Gac 06-07-2025 Debbie Mogas Pakistan OP-2 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan 05-07-2025 Mardan Oil National Ship B-5 Royal - Eastwind Sip 29-06-2025 Lady. Company B-10/B-11 West Load Ocean 04-07-2025 Bay Clinkers Services B-11/B-12 Sino Disc.General Seahawks 03-07-2025 Ocean Cargo Limited B-13/B-14 African Load Gearbulk 05-07-2025 Tern Clinkers Shipping B-16/B-15 Liberty Disc Soya Ocean 22-06-2025 Grace Bean Seeds Services ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-20/B-21 Bao Disc Rock WmaShipcare 03-07-2025 Success Phosphate Services B-24 Bbc Load General Gulf Maritime 06-07-2025 Scandinavia Cargo Services B-25/B-24 Bozburun M Load Ocean 23-06-2025 Cement Service ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-4 Ts Dis./Load Sharaf Shipping 06-07-2025 Keelung Containers Agency ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= M.T.Mardan 07-07-2025 Disc. Crude Oil Pakistan National Ship ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Chem Leona 03-07-2025 D/8000 Chemical Alpine Marine Services Xin Chang 03-07-2025 D/L Container Cosco Shiping Shu Line Pak Valence 03-07-2025 D/L Container Eastwind Shipping Company Msc 04-07-2025 D/L Container Msc Agency Mediterranean Pakistan Maersk 04-07-2025 D/L Container Gac Pakistan Sebarok George Washington Bridge 04-07-2025 D/L Container - MscMariacristina 04-07-2025 D/LContainer Msc Agency Pakistan Ap Lapad 04-07-2025 D/10257 General Seahawks Cargo Star Cleo 04-07-2025 L/50000 Clinkers Gearbulk Shipping Dsl Polaris 04-07-2025 L/50000 Clinkers Ocean Services Konrad 04-07-2025 D/L Container Freight Connection Pakistan Cma Cgm Zanzibar 04-07-2025 D/L Container Cma Cgm Pakistan Groton 04-07-2025 D/L Container Cma Cgm Pakistan One Peace 04-07-2025 D/17350 General - Cargo ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Hyundai Earth 07-07-2025 Container Ship - Eleni T 07-07-2025 Container Ship - M.T.Shalamar 07-07-2025 Tanker - Elm Galaxy 07-07-2025 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Hanyu MEG Alpine July 6th, 2025 Freesia MW-2 Kinaros Cement Bulk July 6th, 2025 Island Shipp MW-4 America Coal Alpine July 3rd, 2025 Graeca ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT African Coal Trade to July 5th, 2025 Flamingo Shore PIBT Swan Coal GSA July 3rd, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT EVA Alpine July 6th, 2025 Gold ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Atlantic Canola Ocean July 6th, 2025 Sakura Seeds Service ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Chemroad Chemicals Alpine July 5th, 2025 Rose ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Chemroad Rose Chemicals Alpine July 7th, 2025 African Flamingo Coal Trade to Shore -do- Swan Coal GSA -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= AN-61 LPG Trans Marine July 7th, 2025 Al-Jassaiya LNG GSA -do- Anna-M Coal Alpine -do- Kendros Soya Bean Alpine Waiting for Berths Seed Kim Oldendorff SOya Ocean -do- Bean Service Nord Utopia Coal Ocean World -do- IVS Phoenix Coal Ocean Service -do- African Kite Coal Int Port & Ship -do- ND Aristeia Coal ALpine -do- Rome Trader Coal Alpine -do- Akij Noble Coal GAC -do- SC Citrine Acetic Alpine -do- Acid EVA Pearl Palm oil Alpine -do- Southern Wolf Palm oil Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Eleni-T Container GAC July 7th, 2025 CMA CGM Zanzibar Container CMA CGM PAK -do- MSC Nerissa-V Container MSC PAK -do- MSC Mediterranaen Container MSC PAK -do- Valence Container GAC July 8th, 2025 Zhong Hong Sheng Container GAC -do- =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025