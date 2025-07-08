BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.15%)
Markets Print 2025-07-08

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 08 Jul, 2025 06:15am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (July 07, 2025) 

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              Pacific        Disc           Gac                06-07-2025
                  Debbie         Mogas          Pakistan
OP-2              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan           05-07-2025
                  Mardan          Oil           National Ship
B-5               Royal          -              Eastwind Sip       29-06-2025
                  Lady.                         Company
B-10/B-11         West           Load           Ocean              04-07-2025
                  Bay            Clinkers       Services
B-11/B-12         Sino           Disc.General   Seahawks           03-07-2025
                  Ocean          Cargo           Limited
B-13/B-14         African        Load           Gearbulk           05-07-2025
                  Tern           Clinkers       Shipping
B-16/B-15         Liberty        Disc Soya      Ocean              22-06-2025
                   Grace         Bean Seeds     Services
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20/B-21         Bao            Disc Rock      WmaShipcare        03-07-2025
                  Success        Phosphate      Services
B-24              Bbc            Load General   Gulf Maritime      06-07-2025
                  Scandinavia    Cargo          Services
B-25/B-24         Bozburun M     Load           Ocean              23-06-2025
                                 Cement         Service
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-4            Ts             Dis./Load      Sharaf Shipping    06-07-2025
                  Keelung        Containers     Agency
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
M.T.Mardan        07-07-2025     Disc. Crude Oil            Pakistan National
                                                                         Ship
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Chem Leona        03-07-2025     D/8000 Chemical                Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Xin Chang         03-07-2025     D/L Container                  Cosco Shiping
Shu                                                                  Line Pak
Valence           03-07-2025     D/L Container              Eastwind Shipping
                                                                      Company
Msc               04-07-2025     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
 Mediterranean                                                       Pakistan
Maersk            04-07-2025     D/L Container                   Gac Pakistan
Sebarok                                                                George
                                                                   Washington
Bridge            04-07-2025     D/L Container                              -
MscMariacristina  04-07-2025     D/LContainer                      Msc Agency
                                                                     Pakistan
Ap Lapad          04-07-2025     D/10257 General                     Seahawks
                                 Cargo
Star Cleo         04-07-2025     L/50000 Clinkers           Gearbulk Shipping
Dsl Polaris       04-07-2025     L/50000 Clinkers              Ocean Services
Konrad            04-07-2025     D/L Container             Freight Connection
                                                                     Pakistan
Cma Cgm
Zanzibar          04-07-2025     D/L Container               Cma Cgm Pakistan
Groton            04-07-2025     D/L Container                        Cma Cgm
                                                                     Pakistan
One Peace         04-07-2025     D/17350 General                            -
                                 Cargo
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Hyundai Earth     07-07-2025     Container Ship                             -
Eleni T           07-07-2025     Container Ship                             -
M.T.Shalamar      07-07-2025     Tanker                                     -
Elm Galaxy        07-07-2025     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Hanyu          MEG            Alpine         July 6th, 2025
                  Freesia
MW-2              Kinaros        Cement         Bulk           July 6th, 2025
                  Island                        Shipp
MW-4              America        Coal           Alpine         July 3rd, 2025
                  Graeca
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              African        Coal           Trade to       July 5th, 2025
                  Flamingo                      Shore
PIBT              Swan           Coal           GSA            July 3rd, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               EVA            Alpine                        July 6th, 2025
                  Gold
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Atlantic       Canola         Ocean          July 6th, 2025
                  Sakura         Seeds          Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              Chemroad       Chemicals      Alpine         July 5th, 2025
                  Rose
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Chemroad
Rose              Chemicals      Alpine                        July 7th, 2025
African
Flamingo          Coal           Trade to Shore                          -do-
Swan              Coal           GSA                                     -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
AN-61             LPG            Trans Marine                  July 7th, 2025
Al-Jassaiya       LNG            GSA                                     -do-
Anna-M            Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
Kendros           Soya Bean      Alpine                    Waiting for Berths
                  Seed
Kim Oldendorff    SOya           Ocean                                   -do-
                  Bean           Service
Nord Utopia       Coal           Ocean World                             -do-
IVS Phoenix       Coal           Ocean Service                           -do-
African Kite      Coal           Int Port & Ship                         -do-
ND Aristeia       Coal           ALpine                                  -do-
Rome Trader       Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
Akij Noble        Coal           GAC                                     -do-
SC Citrine        Acetic         Alpine                                  -do-
                   Acid
EVA Pearl         Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Southern Wolf     Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Eleni-T           Container      GAC                           July 7th, 2025
CMA CGM
Zanzibar          Container      CMA CGM PAK                             -do-
MSC Nerissa-V     Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
MSC
Mediterranaen     Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
Valence           Container      GAC                           July 8th, 2025
Zhong Hong
Sheng             Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

