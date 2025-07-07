BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.15%)
BOP 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.8%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
CPHL 89.39 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.11%)
DCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.77%)
DGKC 166.20 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (2.26%)
FCCL 46.54 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.46%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
GCIL 28.57 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.4%)
HUBC 142.37 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.75%)
LOTCHEM 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (4.28%)
MLCF 84.70 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.47%)
NBP 120.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.19%)
PAEL 43.45 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (5.26%)
PIAHCLA 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-4.85%)
PIBTL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.64%)
POWER 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.52%)
PPL 173.11 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.44%)
PREMA 44.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.74%)
PRL 33.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PTC 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.84%)
SNGP 121.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.26%)
SSGC 46.45 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.89%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
TPLP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.72%)
TREET 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.5%)
TRG 58.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 13,542 Increased By 105.7 (0.79%)
BR30 39,748 Increased By 330.7 (0.84%)
KSE100 133,370 Increased By 1421.1 (1.08%)
KSE30 40,705 Increased By 317.5 (0.79%)
Markets

US stocks retreat on tariff uncertainty

AFP Published 07 Jul, 2025 08:00pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks retreated early Monday as markets turned their focus back to President Donald Trump’s unresolved efforts to win new accords with trading partners.

After last week’s focus on Congress passing the White House’s spending plan, Trump announced he would send the first tariff letters Monday to various countries that have yet to reach deals with Washington.

The administration has said steep tariffs would take effect on August 1 if there is no agreement.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2 percent at 44,733.06.

US stocks gain after solid June jobs figures

The broad-based S&P 500 declined 0.4 percent to 6,253.73, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.6 percent to 20,469.99.

Trump on Monday also threatened a further 10 percent tariff on countries aligning themselves with the emerging BRICS nations, accusing them of “anti-Americanism” after they slammed his tariffs at a summit on Sunday.

“Markets like certainty and this tariff situation increases uncertainty,” said Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments.

Besides tariffs, analysts said the market was primed for a period of weakness after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq shot to fresh records last week.

Among individual companies, Tesla slumped 7.5 percent after Trump blasted CEO Elon Musk’s plan to launch a new political party in opposition to Trump’s fiscal plans.

The back-and-forth escalated a conflict between the two men that investors fear will hurt Musk’s companies.

