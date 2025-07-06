BML 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
BOP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 88.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2%)
DCL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.09%)
DGKC 162.52 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (0.83%)
FCCL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
GCIL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.31%)
HUBC 142.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.47%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
KOSM 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.32%)
LOTCHEM 20.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
MLCF 82.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
NBP 120.57 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (4.06%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.28 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (7.01%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
POWER 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
PPL 172.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-1.56%)
PREMA 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.95%)
PRL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 120.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.1%)
SSGC 44.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.63%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.93 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (4.68%)
TRG 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.89%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 13,436 Increased By 98 (0.73%)
BR30 39,417 Increased By 109.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 131,949 Increased By 1262.4 (0.97%)
KSE30 40,388 Increased By 442.3 (1.11%)
Jul 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets gain after OPEC+ output boost, eye US tariff deadline

Reuters Published 06 Jul, 2025 07:39pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most Gulf stock markets ended higher on Sunday as investors looked ahead to U.S. tariff decisions due later this week and took stock of OPEC+’s move to raise oil production output next month.

Market participants are closely watching Washington, where a 90-day suspension of punitive import tariffs expires on Wednesday. An extension of the suspension could support risk sentiment, while renewed trade tension might dampen appetite for riskier assets.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index traded in a narrow range before closing 0.6% higher, driven by an 8% rally in utilities heavyweight Acwa Power.

Acwa Power has signed initial agreements with Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund and state energy firm Pertamina to explore renewable energy projects potentially worth up to $10 billion.

UAE stocks inch higher as geopolitical tensions ease, AI sector shines

Oil giant Saudi Aramco rose 0.4%. Aramco is looking to sell up to five gas-fired power plants, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing three sources with knowledge of the matter, part of a broader effort to free up funds that could generate tens of billions of dollars.

Qatar’s stock index lost 0.1%, weighed down by a 1.6% fall in Qatar Navigation.

Amid a cautious market backdrop, the OPEC+ group agreed on Saturday to raise output by 548,000 barrels per day in August, accelerating supply amid recent oil price volatility after Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iran.

Investors also grappled with concerns following U.S. President Donald Trump’s signing of massive tax and spending cuts on Friday, which is expected to increase U.S. debt by $3.4 trillion over a decade, stoking fears of inflation and interest rate volatility.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index added 0.3%, helped by a 3% gain in electronic payment provider Fawry.

The Bahrain Bourse was closed for a public holiday

SAUDI ARABIA added 0.6% to 11,316

QATAR eased 0.1% to 10,752

EGYPT added 0.3% to 32,914

OMAN gained 0.3% to 4,565

KUWAIT increased 0.3% to 9,144

Gulf stocks

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf markets gain after OPEC+ output boost, eye US tariff deadline

Karachi Liyari building collapse: death toll rises to 27

Youm-e-Ashur being observed with due solemnity

$300m SWAT project progress unsatisfactory: World Bank

China hits back at EU with reciprocal ban on major medical equipment contracts

‘Emergency’ at Afghan border as migrant returns from Iran surge ahead of deadline

Investors head into Trump tariff deadline benumbed and blase

Musk announces forming of ‘America Party’ in further break from Trump

Death toll from Texas floods reaches at least 43; dozens still missing

Israeli military says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

Inclusive rural development high priority: PM

Read more stories