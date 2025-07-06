PM urges nation to take guidance from Imam Hussain (RA)

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif urged the nation to take guidance from the life and character of Imam Hussain (RA) to overcome internal and external challenges and keep Pakistan on the path of peace, unity and progress.

In a message on the occasion of Ashura 1447 AH, he said, “Ashura is a profound and instructive day in the history of Islam, which gives us the great lesson of patience, sacrifice and standing firm on principles. This day will continue to illuminate the conscience of humanity till the Day of Judgment.”

“The battle that took place on the battlefield of Karbala on the 10th of Muharram Al-Haram is not an ordinary battle, but an eternal message for the entire world,” he remarked.

He said, “The grandson of the Prophet, Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), along with his family and devoted companions, sacrificed their lives for the sake of truth, justice and religion, but did not bow down to falsehood.”

“This great sacrifice of his reminds us that protecting principles and standing firm on the truth requires great courage and unwavering faith. The martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA) makes it clear as day that the true spirit of Islam lies in human dignity, justice, mercy, principledness and freedom,” he asserted.

The prime minister said, “The incident of Karbala teaches us that although the path of truth is difficult, it is the path that leads to the pleasure of Allah Almighty, satisfaction of hearts and eternal welfare. The message of the Supreme Imam is not limited to his time, but is a universal message, which even today convinces us that a Muslim stands for the truth, supports the oppressed, and supports justice in all circumstances.”

He said, “Today, when our nation is facing many challenges. Be it the economy, society or national unity, we need to take guidance from the life of Imam Hussain (RA) more than ever.”

“We have to adopt qualities such as honesty, tolerance, patience, sacrifice and principledness in our national life. From individual attitudes to state policies, if we chart our course in the light of Karbala, Pakistan can become a welfare, just and self-reliant state that not only represents the aspirations of its people but also sets an example for the world,” he remarked.

He said, “The great sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) is the mutual asset of the entire Muslim Ummah. We should make this sacred message a source of unity, and make our society a cradle of love, tolerance and goodwill.