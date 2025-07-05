Punjab Highway Patrol rescues 12 families stranded by flooding in Attock

The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) on Friday conducted a successful rescue operation in the Attock district, evacuating 12 nomadic families stranded by sudden flooding in the Bela area of River Indus.

According to a statement issued by the Public Relations Department of the PHP, the rescue operation was launched by officers from the Shadi Khan Patrolling Post after receiving reports of a flash flood in the area.

The team, led by Sub-Inspector Moazzam Munir, reached the site swiftly and initiated immediate relief efforts.

The flooding had affected 12 nomadic families, comprising approximately 90 individuals, including women and children.

In addition to rescuing the residents, the PHP team also evacuated over 120 livestock belonging to the affected families.

The six-hour-long operation concluded successfully, with all individuals and their belongings transferred to a safe location.

The affected residents expressed their gratitude to the patrolling police for their timely response and assistance.

A PHP spokesperson reiterated the department’s commitment to public safety, stating that the force remains dedicated to serving and protecting the people in all circumstances.