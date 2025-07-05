PML-N gets simple majority in National Assembly: Dar

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Saturday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) achieved a simple majority in the National Assembly after allocation of reserved seats following the Supreme Court’s decision, Aaj News reported.

He made these remarks while speaking to the media during the 982nd annual ghusal ceremony of the shrine of Hazrat Syed Ali Bin Usman Al-Hajveri, popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA), with rose water in Lahore.

The foreign minister added that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had not sought any ministries and did not express any desire to join the federal cabinet.

“PPP stood by us in difficult times, and we will continue to support them,” he added, dismissing speculations of rifts within the ruling alliance.

PHC bars elected MPAs on reserved seats from taking oath

Dar also highlighted that during the past conflict with India, all political parties stood united, and “the world heard one collective voice from Pakistan.”

He reiterated that accountability should prevail across all provinces, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the regional front, he said Pakistan has supported Iran diplomatically against Israeli aggression.

“Iran acknowledged Pakistan as a true friend,” he said, adding that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised in funerals of Iranian martyrs, including that of the Iranian army chief.

Dar confirmed Pakistan has been elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for two years and reiterated Islamabad’s commitment to peace and stability.

“Our agenda is economic progress, not war,” he stressed.

The DPM highlighted that Pakistan had signed a $2 billion deal with Azerbaijan, inflation had come down, and the interest rate had been slashed from 22% to 11%.

“Pakistan was on the brink of default, but we turned it around. Our foreign reserves have now reached $14 billion,” he claimed.

During the visit to the Data Darbar, Dar participated in the ceremonial cleansing of the shrine with rose water and Zamzam water.

He offered Fatiha, laid a chadar, and was briefed on the site’s ongoing development projects by Auqaf Secretary Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari.

Dar announced plans to install umbrellas similar to those in Masjid-e-Nabawi in the shrine’s courtyard, with approval already granted by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

“We hope all renovation work will be completed before next year’s ceremony,” he said.

Reflecting on the recent military successes, he stated that Pakistan had retaliated decisively when India launched strikes.

Dar said that if India initiates war, Pakistan is fully capable of responding, as demonstrated recently when six Indian aircraft were downed.

He said Pakistan, with God’s help, emerged victorious against a much larger adversary and “taught India a lesson.”

“Pakistan gained immense respect and success,” he remarked, asserting that the ceasefire with India remains in place, but constant preparedness is essential due to persistent threats, including terrorism.

Regarding Saudi relations, Dar revealed that negotiations had been ongoing for 7-8 months to streamline visa processes and requested that blue passport holders also be granted greater access.

Addressing the PTI founder’s legal issues, Dar said, “The law will take its course. Fabricated and sponsored stories won’t change the facts. We aim to work with all political forces.”