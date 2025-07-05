BML 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
BOP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 88.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2%)
DCL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.09%)
DGKC 162.52 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (0.83%)
FCCL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
GCIL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.31%)
HUBC 142.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.47%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
KOSM 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.32%)
LOTCHEM 20.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
MLCF 82.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
NBP 120.57 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (4.06%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.28 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (7.01%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
POWER 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
PPL 172.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-1.56%)
PREMA 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.95%)
PRL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 120.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.1%)
SSGC 44.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.63%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.93 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (4.68%)
TRG 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.89%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 13,436 Increased By 98 (0.73%)
BR30 39,417 Increased By 109.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 131,949 Increased By 1262.4 (0.97%)
KSE30 40,388 Increased By 442.3 (1.11%)
Jul 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PML-N gets simple majority in National Assembly: Dar

BR Web Desk Published July 5, 2025 Updated July 5, 2025 07:55pm

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Saturday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) achieved a simple majority in the National Assembly after allocation of reserved seats following the Supreme Court’s decision, Aaj News reported.

He made these remarks while speaking to the media during the 982nd annual ghusal ceremony of the shrine of Hazrat Syed Ali Bin Usman Al-Hajveri, popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA), with rose water in Lahore.

The foreign minister added that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had not sought any ministries and did not express any desire to join the federal cabinet.

“PPP stood by us in difficult times, and we will continue to support them,” he added, dismissing speculations of rifts within the ruling alliance.

PHC bars elected MPAs on reserved seats from taking oath

Dar also highlighted that during the past conflict with India, all political parties stood united, and “the world heard one collective voice from Pakistan.”

He reiterated that accountability should prevail across all provinces, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the regional front, he said Pakistan has supported Iran diplomatically against Israeli aggression.

“Iran acknowledged Pakistan as a true friend,” he said, adding that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised in funerals of Iranian martyrs, including that of the Iranian army chief.

Dar confirmed Pakistan has been elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for two years and reiterated Islamabad’s commitment to peace and stability.

“Our agenda is economic progress, not war,” he stressed.

The DPM highlighted that Pakistan had signed a $2 billion deal with Azerbaijan, inflation had come down, and the interest rate had been slashed from 22% to 11%.

“Pakistan was on the brink of default, but we turned it around. Our foreign reserves have now reached $14 billion,” he claimed.

During the visit to the Data Darbar, Dar participated in the ceremonial cleansing of the shrine with rose water and Zamzam water.

He offered Fatiha, laid a chadar, and was briefed on the site’s ongoing development projects by Auqaf Secretary Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari.

Dar announced plans to install umbrellas similar to those in Masjid-e-Nabawi in the shrine’s courtyard, with approval already granted by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

“We hope all renovation work will be completed before next year’s ceremony,” he said.

Reflecting on the recent military successes, he stated that Pakistan had retaliated decisively when India launched strikes.

Dar said that if India initiates war, Pakistan is fully capable of responding, as demonstrated recently when six Indian aircraft were downed.

He said Pakistan, with God’s help, emerged victorious against a much larger adversary and “taught India a lesson.”

“Pakistan gained immense respect and success,” he remarked, asserting that the ceasefire with India remains in place, but constant preparedness is essential due to persistent threats, including terrorism.

Regarding Saudi relations, Dar revealed that negotiations had been ongoing for 7-8 months to streamline visa processes and requested that blue passport holders also be granted greater access.

Addressing the PTI founder’s legal issues, Dar said, “The law will take its course. Fabricated and sponsored stories won’t change the facts. We aim to work with all political forces.”

PPP Ishaq Dar PMLN

Comments

200 characters

PML-N gets simple majority in National Assembly: Dar

10-year industrial policy finalised

CTD kills five terrorists, foils major attack in Taunsa Sharif

FPCCI seeks withdrawal of Rs77/lit PL on FO

Azerbaijan to invest $2bn in economic sector

66 killed, 127 injured in rain-related incidents across Pakistan

Pakistan defeat India, clinch 7 medals in Asian Junior Squash Championship

In July 4 ceremony, Trump signs tax and spending bill into law

Procurement rules: govt seeks Law Ministry’s views on SIFC powers

Calls for regional unity: At ECO summit PM condemns Israeli, Indian aggression

Read more stories